My Hero Academia: Which Hero Will Survive The Final War? Manga Confirms

My Hero Academia confirms the survival of Hawks, the No. 2 Pro Hero, who was doubted to survive the final war. The latest chapters of the series are completing unresolved character arcs, despite losing Hawks' quirk to All For One. In Chapter 426 of My Hero Academia, Hawks is confirmed to be alive and well after surviving a brutal battle against All For One. Hawks is seen conversing with Lady Nagant, and despite a few minor scars, it appears Hawks managed to survive the final war without any lasting injuries.

The latest chapter also reveals that Hawks has taken Yoshimura Mera's place as the President of the Hero Public Safety Commission, perhaps giving him a chance to fight against the corruption in the system that he loathed for the longest time.

My Hero Academia chapter 426 confirms Hawks is alive

Hawks' injuries after the battle against All For One left fans questioning his survival. All For One had severely beaten Hawks, and he later encountered a double of Himiko Toga. Hawks' last appearance was in chapter 416, where he appeared conscious but gravely injured, lying on the battlefield alongside Tsukuyomi.

His appearance as a fully formed vestige in the vestige realm further fueled doubts about his survival. Despite appearing rescued in chapter 422, Hawks' survival remains uncertain. The latest chapter marks his first appearance since then, confirming his survival.

Surprisingly, other than becoming quirkless, Hawks has not suffered any debilitating, lasting injuries from the battle, unlike Bakugo, Deku, and many others. Chapter 426 reveals Hawks has walked away unscathed except for a new scar on his forehead to accompany the old one going down his jaw and neck.

My Hero Academia's finale strikes a perfect balance, with some heroes like Hawks escaping the final war, while others like Endeavor serve as reminders of the battle against All For One and Shigaraki. Despite death and consequences, some heroes remain unharmed, such as Shoto who forgives and forgets, while others like Natsuo and Lady Nagant hold grudges, making the ending feel more realistic. This balance allows for a more realistic and engaging ending.

A brief about the character of Hawks

Keigo, also known as Hawks, is shown to be highly intelligent, both emotionally and logistically. He promotes a carefree and jovial attitude, while his constant vigilance often hides under layers of serenity and equanimity. Keigo acts laid-back while being on constant alert, usually speaking his mind and coming off as quite rude at times.

Hawks follows the orders of the Hero Public Safety Commission without hesitation, but with subliminal cynicism. Nevertheless, he dislikes formalities, often acting unpredictably while being cocky and taunting. He acts nonchalant and jokingly submissive since he does not care about social status or recognition. He uses a lot of sarcasm such as when he agrees serenely when Katsuki Bakugo claims to have been faster, and he reacts with ironic adaptation when someone claims him to be lesser.

Keigo was ranked 3rd of Japan's Pro Heroes, before taking the spot of No. 2 after All Might's retirement. When he was eighteen years old, Keigo became one of the top 10 Pro Heroes before taking the No. 3 spot in the four years that followed, making him the youngest top Pro Hero as well as the fastest to reach such a high ranking in Japan.

Fast and cunning, Keigo possesses incredible skill and finesse over his Quirk, Fierce Wings, which he primarily uses for flight, high-speed combat, and supporting his allies' mobility using detached feathers. Even as a child, Keigo demonstrated remarkable skill and prowess, being able to singlehandedly save multiple people in a huge car accident with the automobiles going at 130 km/h.

In spite of his prowess, Keigo is aware of his Quirk's weakness and will not exhaust his quills unless absolutely necessary. To compensate for his Quirk being unable to enhance his overall brute strength, Keigo employs his plumes as bladed weapons. Combined with his celerity, Keigo can rapidly slice through enemies or fire off smaller plumages from his wings like daggers.

His overall Quirk proficiency allowed for Keigo to become both a top Pro Hero and one of the swiftest fighters in the world. In fact, Keigo subdues common criminals so quickly his subordinates only serve as clean-up, while Keigo moves on to his next target.

Without looking, Keigo utilized his feathers to save citizens and animals, as well as apprehend villains, all while holding a walking conversation with Endeavor. When Hood appeared and engaged Endeavor, Keigo was able to effectively evacuate 76 citizens from the collapsing skyscraper before proceeding to aid the Flame Hero against the High-End Nomu.

In the Final War against the villains, despite his wings being permanently crippled, Keigo was still selected to fight alongside Endeavor against All For One, and came extremely close to delivering a killing blow with the assistance of Fumikage. Later, he still provided support that was crucial in helping the Flame Hero overwhelm him.

