Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Reportedly Working on New Manga

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for some manga.

In a recent interview with Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka revealed that he is currently working on a new manga. This is based on the rumor that emerged online, suggesting Kishimoto-san teased a new project during an interview with fans. Mikio Ikemoto, the chief assistant to Kishimoto-san for Naruto, was also present.

Multiple sources on X (formerly known as Twitter) claim that it is a brand-new manga. During the event in Paris, fans got to interact with the mangakas and ask them questions about their work. One user claims that the mangaka is in search of motivation from friends and family to start working on a new manga.

Masashi Kishimoto also revealed that almost all the work on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is being done by Mikio Ikemoto. Ikemoto-san worked on Naruto, after which he chose to illustrate the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, alongside Ukyo Kodachi. Fans were quick to come up with their ideas for what the next series could be.

Sources claim that currently, the mangaka plans on spending time with his family, so we won’t getting a new series anytime soon. Maybe the manga series could be like his Mario one-shot. The mangaka has also done other one-shots like Bench and Karakuri so there is a possibility. Fans even questioned whether the series could be a sequel to Samurai 8.

Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto has sold over 250 million copies of Naruto. Apart from the manga’s success, the series has had two anime, films, video games, and other media. When the manga series ended in 2014, Shueisha asked Kishimoto to make a sequel, to which he proposed the idea of Mikio Ikemoto working on it instead.

Do note, that this is purely speculative and based on tweets from X. Whether we are getting Samurai 9 or a Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sequel, or maybe even a Naruto continuation, all lies in the hands of Masashi Kishimoto. While we won’t get the manga series anytime soon, updates related to the manga might be released in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for more!

