Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Boruto appears to be in a rather critical predicament at the moment, with Jura holding the upper hand on the battlefield. With Hidari’s Thorn Soul Bulb in Jura’s hands and Boruto down for the count, fans can only wonder what Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 has in store. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Release date and where to read

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please note that release times may vary based on your time zone.

Fans will be able to access the latest chapters on Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. A physical copy of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 will be released in Shueisha's V-Jump October 2024 Issue.

Expected plot in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 may see Jura, after wounding Boruto, launch a direct assault on the Hidden Leaf Village to eliminate him. In this scenario, characters like Kawaki, Delta, and Konohamaru might rally to defend Boruto and Sarada.

Alternatively, the chapter could instead see the Leaf Village's medical team attempting to heal Boruto and Sarada, with potential flashbacks revealing how Boruto learned about the Thorn Soul Bulb. With Jura holding the advantage, Boruto’s situation appears grim.

Advertisement

Kawaki’s presence suggests he might soon receive more focus in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13. This could lead to a confrontation between him and Boruto, who may enter an awakened state, embodying Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 recap

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12, titled Thorn Soul Bulb, picks up with Boruto confronting God Tree Hidari. He leaves Himawari under Konohamaru's protection and uses Wind Style: Breakthrough to counter Hidari's attacks, forcing Hidari to teleport away through a Claw Mark.

Meanwhile, Kawaki and Delta locate Jura and discover that Team 10 and Himawari are missing. Delta reaches out to the Sensor team for their locations, while Kawaki remains wary of Jura's strange posture. Back at Boruto's location, Konohamaru questions Boruto’s actions due to his criminal status, but Sarada defends him.

As they prepare to face Hidari, Boruto warns Sarada to prioritize her safety in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12. During the battle, Hidari captures Sarada, but Boruto teleports behind him and strikes with a Rasengan. Badly wounded, Hidari retreats.

Advertisement

When he returns, Boruto plans to use Rasengan Uzuhiko at Maximum Output, needing time to charge it. Konohamaru and the team create a diversion, but not long enough for Boruto’s attack to be ready. Having used an incomplete attack on Hidari, the God Tree is not completely erased.

Kawaki then appears and finishes him off, but as Boruto retrieves Hidari’s Thorn Soul Bulb, Jura snipes Boruto, wounding him severely. Jura then retrieves the Thorn Soul Bulb by pulling towards him. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 ends as Jura decides that Kawaki is sufficient to feed the Ten Tails, while planning to kill Boruto.

Stay up-to-date with the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.