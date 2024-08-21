Naruto: Boruto's Death Was Planned in an Alternate Timeline, New Manga Chapter Reveals

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga and Chapter 13

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 revealed that Boruto Uzumaki was originally meant to die in a different timeline. While Boruto is running from the Hidden Leaf Village, he comes across Kashin Koji, and accepts his help, as Sasuke is captured by the Ten-Tails. Kashin reveals that he has prescience—the ability to look into multiple futures.

Kashin explains that when was about to die in his fight with Jigen, he activated a latent Shinjutsu power, which was a result of Amado adding Shibai Otsutsuki’s cells during his creation. He tells Boruto about all the futures he sees, including Boruto and Sarada being killed by Kawaki and Naturo dying at the hands of Isshiki Otsutsuki, among others.

When Bourto learns of the potential future, he seems excited to finally have a goal to work towards. But one thing to note is that, despite all the futures that Kashin Koji can see, Boruto’s death is inevitable. In Chapter 13, Jura might have killed Boruto if it weren't for Mamushi poking his head out of Jura’s body to force him to retreat.

This proves that if Boruto were to die, then Kawaki would be killed by Otsutsuki to form a divine tree, which would destroy the world. Kashin’s prescience only shows futures that are possible but not necessarily guaranteed to happen. Boruto tells the Jiraya clone that he never plans on killing Kawaki and only wants to knock some sense into his brother.

Advertisement

As the chapter continues, Kawaki finds one of Kashin Koji’s toads in Boruto and realizes he is assisting him. He chooses to hide this information from others and crushes the toad. Meanwhile, Divine Tree Jura restores Hidari’s body using his Thorn Soul Blub. It will be interesting to see what Kawaki does next, considering he might figure out Kashin’s ability. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Manga!

ALSO READ: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More