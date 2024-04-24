Negai no Astro Chapter 3: Release Date, Where To Read And More

This article contains spoilers for the Negai no Astro manga

If you have been a fan of Ken Wakui and have read his two previous manga Shinjuku Swan and Tokyo Revengers, then now is your time to enjoy his third and most recent work. The first two chapters of his new supernatural manga Negai no Astro are already out, with the third one on the way.

Negai no Astro follows protagonist Hibaru Yotsurugi who is the son of the previous leader of the Yotsurugi clan. During a battle to decide who will be the next leader, a sudden meteor strike results in people around Japan gaining supernatural powers. This is the story of how Hibaru uses his new astro powers to change things around him.

Negai no Astro chapter 3 release date, where to read

The 3rd chapter of Ken Wakui's Negai no Astro is coming out on 29th April, Monday, at 12 a.m. JST. It will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump's #22-23 issue. Fans from all over the world can read Negai no Astro chapter 3 for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms such as Viz Media Site, MangaPlus app, and official site. On these apps and websites, the first and last three chapters of any manga can be read for free. Since this will only be the third chapter of the manga, fans will be able to read it for free. Readers could also get the chapter on the Shonen Jump+ app for a subscription fee.

The second chapter of Negai no Astro finished as Hibaru scared away Shio’s men with his new astro powers. We can expect to see these men go back to their boss and report about the incident to Shio, which is probably going to surprise Shio. The chapter might also start to set up some other plot points and introduce new characters as not much has started to happen yet as the manga has only just begun.

Negai no Astro chapter 2 recap

The second chapter of Ken Wakui’s Negai no Astro began with Hibaru Yotsurugi finally waking up two weeks after the meteorites hit the earth. He wakes up to see Terasu at his side and looks around at how much destruction the town has suffered. Hibaru and Terasu meet the candy shop’s elderly owner and see that his shop has been completely destroyed. That is when Terasu tells Hibaru that the people who have benefited the most from the meteorite strike was the Hawk faction of the Yotsurugi family who works under Shio Yotsurugi.

We get to know that the Hawk faction took control of the Yotsurugi headquarters, bought all of their supplies, and diverted all of the merchandise to the black market, which meant that necessary supplies were not reaching the civilians anymore. BUt when the duo goes to confront Shio, it is revealed that he along with his men have also received astro powers from the meteor phenomena. He orders his men to kill both Hibaru and Terasu and make it look like they died from the meteorite strike.

Surprised that their oldest brother will order their murder, the two are faced with the strongest of Shio’s men who revealed their astro powers. However, they prove to be no match against Hibau’s own Astro power. He tells the members of the Hawk faction to leave and tell Shio to come fight him like a man. After they go away, Hibaru tells civilians that they can take anything from the storage room in exchange for candy, and everyone praises him for standing up for the right thing.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more manga and anime-related updates.

