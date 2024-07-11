No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, And More

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 2 is set to release next week, on AT-X and other Japanese networks. The episode follows the story of literary genius Osamu Dazai, who plans a double suicide with his beloved Sacchan but is transported to an Isekai world called Zauberberg. Dazai learns he has been summoned as a hero to purge the land out of darkness, but is more than ready to die. Fans are eagerly anticipating the second episode.

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 2 release date and where to watch

However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 8 am

Central Standard Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 10 am

Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 11 am

Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 12 pm

British Summer Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 4 pm

Central European Summer Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 5 pm

Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 8:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, July 16, 2024 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 10, 2024 12:30 am

Anime enthusiasts worldwide can watch No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 2 on Crunchyroll, following its broadcast on AT-X. The episode will also be available on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and Hokkaido TV in Japan, and on DMM TV, d Anime Store, ABEM, and Lemino streaming services.

No Longer Allowed In Another World episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

The story of No Longer Allowed In Another World follows a depressed author only known as Sensei, who makes a suicide pact with his girlfriend Sacchan. Before they can do anything, they are struck by a truck. Sensei suddenly finds himself in another world, where an elf priestess named Annette says she summoned him to be a hero, but he ignores her and wanders off, having no desire to help others.

He tries to get himself killed, but fails due to luck and inadvertently saves a catgirl he names Tama, never paying attention and always tuning her out whenever she tries to reveal her true name. Annette and Tama become his companions as he desires to find Sacchan so they can complete their suicide pact.

In episode 1 of No Longer Allowed In Another World, Osamu Dazai, a genius literary figure, plans to commit suicide with his beloved Sacchan on a river. A truck disrupts his plans, and he wakes up in a Western-style hall, believing it's the afterlife. However, an elven mage, Annette, informs him he's been summoned to Zauberberg, an Isekai world, to vanquish the darkness.

After explaining his role to Dazai, Annette turns around and notices the adventurer unconscious from eating too many sleeping pills. She quickly demonstrates detoxification magic to heal him. However, Dazai reveals that he wants to die more than anything.

Annette discovers that the Truck-kun may have mistakenly brought Dazai into the world. Dazai's life is barely hanging on by a thread, and his elven guide advises him not to venture outside. However, Dazai's desire to die is unbound, and he leaves to find a place of death. Annette realizes Osamu is unlike any of the heroes she has guided. Outside, Dazai notices a girl trapped by a Death Tree, and he is tangled up by it, which saps both Dazai's and the girl's life forces. The monster self-destructs after sucking the poison out of Dazai.

The girl thanks Osamu Dazai, who is known as "Sensei." She discovers that his beloved Sacchan may have been transported to a new world. Dazai returns to the Church with a new purpose and asks Annette if a girl was summoned with him. The elven guide doesn't know. Annette develops an infatuation for Sensei and decides to tag along with him and Tama, the girl Sensei saved. Osamu Dazai plans a double suicide and embarks on a journey to Rott.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 2 is expected to cover chapter 2 and beyond of Hiroshi Noda's Isekai manga, featuring Sensei and his party arriving at the Kingdom of Rott. Fans can expect Osamu Dazai to make an outrageous request to the king.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

