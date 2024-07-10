The Elusive Samurai Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

The Elusive Samurai, a Weekly Shonen Jump anime adaptation by CloverWorks, has gained popularity on Crunchyroll. The series, inspired by Yusei Matsui's classics, features stunning visuals and nostalgic style. The upcoming episode 2 will follow Tokiyuki Hojo as an unlikely hero in the brutal insurrection of Takauji Ashikaga.

Yusei Matsui's latest manga, The Elusive Samurai, follows Tokiyuki Hojo, a samurai from the Hojo Clan, who is forced into hiding after his ally. Takauji Ashikaga, stages a coup against the Kamakura Shogunate, aiming to avenge his family's deaths. The series features fantastic characters like Assassination Classroom. Despite not being a gifted fighter, Tokiyuki has the godly ability to avoid harm in The Elusive Samurai, which will come into play with the release of episode 2.

The Elusive Samurai episode 2 release date and where to watch

Crunchyroll is set to release new English-subbed episodes of The Elusive Samurai on July 13, 2024, for international streaming. English dub fans can find updates on the Crunchyroll Summer 2024 lineup portal. Crunchyroll has not confirmed plans for an English dub.

The Elusive Samurai, a Summer 2024 anime, premiered on Crunchyroll on July 6, 2024. Its impressive opening theme, visual storytelling elements, and vibrant style resemble the late 1990s and early 2000s anime. It may be Shonen Jump's latest hit, but Netflix's Blue Box in the Fall season may create competition in the genre.

The Elusive Samurai episode 1 recap

The Elusive Samurai is set between the late Kamakura and early Muromachi periods, during the Kenmu Restoration, the story follows the tale of Hojo Tokiyuki, a boy on the run after his family is overthrown by Ashikaga Takauji. With his only allies being a shady priest and his followers, the young lord must seek revenge and regain his glory, with his only weapon: a superhuman ability to flee and hide.

The Elusive Samurai introduces viewers to the history of Takauji Ashikaga, the Nanboku-chō period, and the Kenmu Restoration. The story begins with a young Tokiyuki demonstrating his talents, highlighting the Hojo clan's relationship with Takauji Ashikaga. Tokiyuki meets the eccentric priest Suwa Yorishige, who foretells a great future for him as a hero.

The episode of The Elusive Samurai begins with Takauji's attempt to overthrow the Kamakura Shogunate, led by Tokiyuki's Hojo clan. The plot is set in motion, with Takauji needing his forces to eliminate the Hojo clan's survivors. Tokiyuki's life is challenging to snuff out, as demonstrated in the iconic scene where Yorishige pushes Tokiyuki off a cliff, avoiding any harm.

The scene demonstrates the impressive visual fidelity in The Elusive Samurai, Yorishige's absurd predictions coming perfectly true, giving him perfect confidence in the young prince and Tokiyuki's talents saving his life. What would be a certain death scenario for any other human is the proving ground for Tokiyuki's divine talent for running away and hiding, resulting in a perfectly choreographed sequence where innumerable soldiers can't land a single blow on the prince. Tokiyuki leaves the scene in Yorishige's arms, trusting the priest with his life.

The Elusive Samurai: what to expect from episode 2

While young, Tokiyuki's retainers are introduced in greater detail in The Elusive Samurai, forming an early basis for his most trusted allies, the Elusive Warriors. These include Kojiro Nezu, Ayako Mochizuki, and Yorishige's young priestess, Shizuku, with more to be introduced later. Each of the characters will soon bond with Tokiyuki and realize that his talents to avoid harm give him a unique tactical edge in battle, which is essential as a former Kamakura retainer turns rogue, leading to the first major first in The Elusive Samurai episode 2.

Tokiyuki witnesses betrayal by loyal Kamakura officers and learns about Takauji's plot for his coup. He contemplates his dark motives and the public figure's hiding of his dark motives. In episode 2, Tokiyuki gets his first chance to fight back against the enemies who took everything from him, highlighting the ongoing tension and intrigue in the story.

