One Piece Chapter 1128 Brief Spoilers: The ‘Sun God’ Appears As Chopper Joins The East Blue Crew; DEETS

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1128 were expected to reveal more about the Straw Hats' situation, especially given the Elbaf Arc's inconsistencies. Leaked by credible sources recently, the chapter revealed that the crew’s current location is merely an illusion.

The One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers also confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper is indeed on Elbaf alongside the East Blue crew. With more exciting developments set to unfold, keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1128 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1128 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘RPG,’ with a cover page depicting the Straw Hat pirates on flying brooms and a large dragon. The spoilers also state that the crew is wearing uniforms similar to those of Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series.

The chapter is set to continue in the strange land of Elbaf, where the Straw Hat Pirates explore what they initially believe is a Giant village. However, the residents aren’t Giants as expected, but regular humans dressed in traditional Elbafian clothing.

This surprising truth is accompanied by the further discovery that the entire kingdom is, in fact, an elaborate illusion. The One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers reveal that the environment they’ve been interacting with is nothing more than a toy box located inside an enormous room.

The mastermind behind this illusion is revealed to be a figure referred to as the “Sun God,” who has created and maintained this illusory world. The crew’s confusion quickly gives way to action, and they break through a wall to find their crewmate, Tony Tony Chopper, waiting for them on the other side.

Just as they reunite with Chopper, the Sun God himself enters the scene. The Sun God is depicted as an enormous Giant, towering over everyone with a deer skull resting atop his head. The One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers do not make it clear whether the skull covers the Sun God’s face or simply sits on his head as a symbol of power.

The Straw Hat crew decide to make a run for it, hopping onto the giant cat they had defeated in the previous chapter. As the Sun God gives chase, the Straw Hat Pirates, now reunited, ride the massive cat in an attempt to escape the strange room and the overwhelming presence of the Sun God.

The One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers end saying there will be no break next week, likely expanding on the mystery of the Sun God and how the crew will navigate this new challenge in Elbaf.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.