One-Punch Man Chapter 151: Manga Returns with a Surprise New Chapter by Original Artist

The popular webcomic One-Punch Man is back with a surprise for fans. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the series has revived its original storyline with a new chapter by creator ONE, also known as Tomohiro. This unexpected update has caused excitement among fans worldwide.

On October 29, ONE posted chapter 151 of the One-Punch Man webcomic online. This sudden release was a personal gesture by the artist to thank fans for their support over the years. ONE, who turned 38 this week, revealed that the update was a special gift to the fanbase on his birthday.

ONE originally launched One-Punch Man as a webcomic in 2009, quickly gaining popularity with readers. The webcomic follows Saitama, a hero who can defeat any enemy with a single punch. Although it started as a humble online series, One-Punch Man eventually attracted the attention of major publishers and, with the help of artist Yusuke Murata, was adapted into a full manga published in Weekly Young Jump. This adaptation propelled One-Punch Man into a global phenomenon, leading to a successful anime adaptation in 2015 and various spinoffs, games, and merchandise.

In addition to One-Punch Man, ONE has also worked on the popular webcomic Mob Psycho 100, which was later adapted into a successful anime. In recent years, the artist has been exploring new projects, including his 2022 series Versus, a fantasy story published by Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius. Currently, Versus has three volumes available, further showcasing ONE’s range and creativity.

While the One-Punch Man webcomic returns with this new chapter, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the anime’s third season. Season two of One-Punch Man received mixed reviews after a studio shift, leading to concerns about the series’ future. However, in 2022, a third season was confirmed. Despite limited details on its production, fans expect the new season to release sometime in 2026, with official visuals for season three already being teased. As the wait continues, the new chapter in the webcomic adds fresh excitement for fans keeping up with both the original series and its anime adaptation.

Advertisement

The latest webcomic update and the upcoming anime season demonstrate that One-Punch Man remains a beloved franchise, with its creator ONE still committed to expanding its universe. Fans worldwide can now revisit the webcomic’s roots while they wait for the much-anticipated return of Saitama’s anime adventures.

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Manga Expands with New Spinoff Novel: Release Date & More to Know