Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by Ao Nekonabe. The manga adaptation by Okama was serialized in 2018.

The first season of Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World was produced by Studio Silver Link and aired from October to December 2020. The series focuses on the endless war between Heavenly Empire and Nebulis Sovereignty.

Along with Silver Link, Studio Palette is working on the sequel. Here’s everything you need to know about Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 episode 1 release date

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 is all set to release on July 11, 2024, at 1:30 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). The time of release will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zone. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 will be released.

9:30 am (PT) - July 10, 2024

12:30 pm (ET) - July 10, 2024

6:30 pm (CET) - July 10, 2024

Where to watch Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 episode 1?

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 will broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, ABC, TV Aichi, and BS11 in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available on the streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will broadcast it on Aniplus Asia.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 plot

The series' main focus has been on the war between the Heavenly Empire, who are known for their technology, and Nebulis Sovereignty’s magicians/witches. The main protagonists are Iska and Aliceliese, the two representatives of each nation.

In Season 1 of Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season, we saw them go to battle multiple times, but they both had a secret desire to end the war without further bloodshed. Towards the end of Season 1, we saw Iska and Alice team up once again to fight the Object.

Further plot for the series is under wraps as of writing. Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 is directed by Yuki Inaba, while Kaori Yoshihara is designing the characters. Elements Garden is composing music for the series.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 is all set to release on July 10, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned for more details regarding the series.

