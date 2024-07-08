Narenare: Cheer For You Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Narenare: Cheer for You anime.

The original anime series is being written and directed by Kōdai Kakimoto. Narenare: Cheer for You is being produced by DMM.con and animated by P.A. Works. Komada: A Whisky Family is another series produced by P.A. Works.

Episode 1 of Narenare: Cheer for You introduced us to the main character, Kanata Misora, a former cheerleader. We also saw other characters like Suzuha Obunai, Anna, Nodoka, and Megumi.

Here’s everything you need to know about Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2.

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 release date and time

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 is all set to release on July 14, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). Please note that the release time will vary as per the viewer and their respective time zone. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 will be released.

7:45 AM (PT) - July 14, 2024

9:45 AM (CT) - July 14, 2024

4:45 PM (CET) - July 14, 2024

Where to watch Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2?

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and AT-X. For International viewers, the series will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

An advance screening for the first three episodes was held on March 17, 2024, in Takasaki.

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 1 recap

The series follows 6 high school girls with different talents, who find support in each other's lives. In Episode 1, we saw Kanata leave the cheerleading squad, as she lost confidence without her friend Megumi, who gets injured during a routine.

As the episode continues, the pair meet Nodaka and Anna from a different school and bond well. They started their video channel and wanted to get Suzuha involved, as she is extremely athletic, but their attempt failed.

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 plot

Since the anime is an original series, there is no source material available to predict what will happen in Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2. Kōdai Kakimoto who is writing and directing the series has also directed Bang Dream!

The original character designs were done by Takada Tomomi and were adapted into anime designs by Kanami Sekiguchi. Along with Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana, and Midori Gotō also are writing the scripts.

Advertisement

Narenare: Cheer for You Episode 2 will be released on July 14, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll.

ALSO READ: Mayonaka Punch Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot, And More