Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Sets 2024 Theatrical Release Date With New Trailer

A new trailer and key visuals were released to announce the continuation of the Overlord anime project, which aired its fourth season in Summer 2022. The anime will continue with Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom set to debut in Fall. The trailer also introduces new cast members and production staff.

The upcoming Overlord film is set against the backdrop of the once-prosperous Roebel Sacred Kingdom as it faces collapse after an attack from the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth. OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom premieres this Fall.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is set to release in Japan in the fall, following the end of the anime's fourth season. The movie, which follows the next major arc from Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novels, will be released in September. The trailer and poster have been released, marking the first time the anime has been in production.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will debut in Japan on September 20th and IMAX theaters on September 13th. The film stars Yoshino Aoyama as Neia Baraja, Hitomi Nabatame as Remedios Custodio, Saori Hayami as Calca Bessarez, and Haruka Tomatsu as Kelart Custodio. A new trailer has been released to celebrate the release.

Directed by Naoyuki Ito for studio Madhouse with character designs from Satoshi Tasaki and music composed by Shuji Katayama, Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom for a release in the United States in the future but have yet to confirm a release window or date.

The cast members include Satoshi Hino, Yumi Hara, and Masayuki Katō, who play Ainz Ooal Gown; Albedo, and Demiurge respectively. They are joined by Saori Hayami (Yor Forger, Spy X Family) as Calca Bessarez; Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori Gotō, Bocchi The Rock!) as Neia Baraja; Hitomi Nabatame (Kei Kishimoto, Gantz) and Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna, Sword Art Online) as Kelart Custodio.

A brief about Overload anime

The Overlord anime series is based on light novels by Kugane Maruyama, initially released online in 2010 before being published by Kadokawa in their Enterbrain imprint with illustrations from so-bin in 2012. The series is licensed for publishing in North America by Yen Press.

A manga adaptation of Overlord by Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio began publishing in November 2014, while the first season of the anime ran for 13 episodes from July to September 2015. The second season ran for a further 13 episodes from January to April 2018, with the third season coming later that year in July. The fourth season premiered in July 2022.

Yen Press describes Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc as such: "The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

Overlord follows the protagonist, Suzuki Satoru, who becomes an immortal, all-powerful undead wizard in a futuristic world. After the virtual MMORPG YGGDRASIL shuts down due to a lack of players, Satoru awakens in the "New World" as the lich Ainz Ooal Gown. The series explores the protagonist's reaction to his new status, highlighting the themes of reincarnation, immortality, and the consequences of being reincarnated.

In meeting the now-real NPC created by his former guild companions before they abandoned the game, Satoru/Ainz decides he must protect them and act as the "evil overlord" they expect him to be, as a way of keeping the memory of his only friends alive.

Thus, and thanks to his undead status, Ainz's actions are totally devoid of morality, his only objective being the prosperity of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, making from some pretty dark moments in the series.

The anime has four seasons, which have adapted volumes 1-11 of the light novel series. Volume 12, The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom, will be the subject of the upcoming movie.

