Black Butler Season 5 Unveils First Teaser Trailer At Anime Expo 2024; DEETS

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc (Season 5) was announced for 2025 at the Anime Expo 2024 panel, attended by Daisuke Ono, director Kenjiro Okada, and producer Yoshito Ito. CloverWorks will be responsible for animation. The anime will also have a special event on December 8.

The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc of the Black Butler manga series. It spans volumes 18-22, beginning with chapter 86 and ending with chapter 10. It is a direct sequel to the Public School arc and it was teased in the season’s finale post-credits scene.

Black Butler season 5 to premiere in 2025

Black Butler is set to release its fifth season, Black Butler: Emerald Witch, in 2025, following the announcement of its fourth season with the Public School arc. The series is expected to garner significant attention and anticipation for its future.

The update comes from Crunchyroll today courtesy of Anime Expo. The streaming service announced the big order just a year after Crunchyroll confirmed Black Butler: Public School arc was in the works. The series debuted in April 2024 to solid reviews under director Kenjirou Okada's oversight. Studio CloverWorks has earned nothing but praise for its work, and now, the team is returning to bring season five to life.

The series follows Ciel Phantomhive, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive serving as the Queen's Watchdog. He is tasked with solving crimes in the underworld of Victorian-era London. Ciel has formed a contract with demon Sebastian Michaelis, who disguises himself as his butler, to seek revenge on those who tortured him and murdered his parents. In exchange for his services, Sebastian will be allowed to consume Ciel's soul.

A brief about The Emerald Witch arc

The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc of the Kuroshitsuji manga. A pair of nobles in Germany are on horseback hunting a fox. After the fox escapes, they decide to chase after it. They encounter an old woman wearing an amulet, who warns them to leave or face curses. Despite her warnings, the nobles continue to chase the fox. The fox escapes into the woods, and the nobles decide to continue their pursuit.

After capturing a fox, the hunters encounter a werewolf and flee from the forest. They arrive at a mansion and are greeted by a noble and his maid. Reinald, one of the hunters, collapses, and Briegel also collapses. Later, at the Phantomhive Manor, Ciel Phantomhive recites German text, and Sebastian Michaelis comments on his poor pronunciation.

Ciel had been ordered by Queen Victoria to investigate mysterious deaths in Germany. Sebastian asks if the Queen asked him to go in person, but Ciel confirms that the family's duty is to manage the underground society in England. He hands Sebastian the letter, confirming that the Queen's orders were for him to investigate in person.

The letter says that many strange deaths had occurred in southern Germany, with victims that were healthy but suddenly became "grotesquely deformed and died afterwards." The Queen says she would like to send medical support, but both the Kaiser and the German government have not given her a definite reply.

Sebastian comments that the Queen was unable to send officials because of the lack of reply, so she sent Ciel instead. Ciel complains that he has only traveled abroad for a mission once and that he does not understand why the Queen would go out of her way to send him such a great way outside of Great Britain. Sebastian asks Ciel if he should send a reply asking for a reason, but Ciel declines, saying they will only evade the question.

Ciel is considering using the information network of the Phantomhive family, particularly Diedrich, who he inherited from his father, Vincent Phantomhive. He orders Sebastian to inform Chlaus to visit Diedrich. Chlaus visits the Phantomhive Manor for dinner and jokingly mentions his butler's elusive nature.

He reports that he went to Diedrich when he arrived in Germany but was brushed off. Chlaus visits the places of the deaths and finds no disease, but villagers tell him the victims died from "the witch's curse." The victims, varying in age and gender, had visited the Werewolves' Forest shortly before dying.

The locals considered the forest taboo, as witch hunts were held in Germany from 14th to 17th century, causing surviving witches to release their familiars into the forest and settle there. Ciel finds the idea of a curse ridiculous and apologizes for not gathering more information. He decides to investigate the issue himself, recognizing that it is not his fault.

