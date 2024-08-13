Pokemon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

Rachael Lillis, the original actor behind Pokemon's Jessie and Misty, has died after a battle with cancer. The voice actress made her mark on dubbing with roles dating back to 1997, but her work on Pokemon as Misty and Jessie has transcended generations. Sadly, the actress passed away on August 10 amid her battle with breast cancer at the age of 46.

The Pokemon Company is remembering Lillis in light of her passing, as the actress brought nothing but joy to the fandom. "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokemon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent," The Pokemon Company shared in a new statement. "She will be remembered for generations to come, and we will always keep her close in our hearts. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Born in 1978 in New York, Lillis trained in opera before becoming a voice actor in the 1990s. She appeared in hundreds of TV shows, films, and games. She voiced Misty, a gym leader who specialises in water-type creatures, in the English dub of the Pokémon anime in 1998. Misty was one of the show’s main characters, alongside the hero Ash, his Pikachu, and a fellow gym leader, Brock.

Lillis also voiced the villain Jessie, one half of Team Rocket, and several Pokémon creatures, including Jigglypuff, Vulpix, Venonat, and Goldeen. She appeared in 423 episodes of the Japanese cartoon, one of the biggest franchises of the 1990s.

In May 2024, a GoFundMe campaign created by Lillis's sister announced that Lillis had developed breast cancer. Several of her fellow actors shared the campaign to help raise money for her care.

Lillis' colleague, Veronica Taylor, announced the tragic news in an emotional letter. Taylor, who originally voiced Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon dub, wrote, "We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills," she shared with fans.

"Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date."

Lillis also played characters in shows including Hunter x Hunter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Winx Club, and voiced various Pokémon in the Super Smash Bros. game series.

