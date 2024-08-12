Arifureta Season 3 Confirms Release Date: What to Expect, Cast & More

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is set to return for Season 3 as part of the final wave of new anime releasing in 2024. The anime franchise, which follows Hajime and his companions, is part of the final wave of new anime releasing in 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes to see how things will continue for the characters.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest previously confirmed it would be returning for Season 3 later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. But now it's been announced that the new season will be premiering on October 14th. There will be 16 episodes in total for this upcoming season, and to celebrate its release date, Arifureta Season 3 has shared some new character designs for Hajime and the rest of the returning characters.

The main character visuals for Arifureta Season 3 are below,

Hajime Nagumo (CV: Toshinari Fukamachi)

Yue (CV: Yuki Kuwahara)

Shea Haulia (CV: Minami Takahashi)

Tio Clarence (CV: Yoko Hikasa)

Kaori Shirasaki (CV: Saori Onishi)

Shizuku Yaegashi (CV: Yumiri Hanamori)

Akira Iwanaga is directing the anime at studio asread, with the same staff that worked on the second season in 2022. It is based on Ryo Shirakome’s Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest light novel series. Overlap has been publishing it since June 2015 with Takayaki’s illustrations. There is also a manga adaptation by RoGa.

J-Novel Club licensed the series in English, with Seven Seas Entertainment publishing it in print through the Airship light novel imprint. The third season will start with Volume 7, and the synopsis of the series is as follows,

"With the battle at the capital settled, Hajime’s next destination is the Empire. Together with Liliana and Kouki, he takes to the skies with his newly built airship—only to discover that the Haulia have been fighting against both the empire and the demons, and that Verbergen has been sacked. Suddenly, Hajime has a new reason to head to Hoelscher’s capital!"

Ryo Shirakome originally published the series as a web novel on the user-submitted content site Shōsetsuka ni Narō. The main story ran for eight books from November 7, 2013, to October 31, 2015, and has been followed by three after-stories and an extra story since.

The series was picked up for publication by Overlap, and they released the first light novel, with illustrations by Takayaki, under their Overlap Bunko imprint in June 2015. When the anime adaptation was announced to have been delayed until 2019, the eighth volume of the light novel was also delayed by a month, from March to April 2018. The series ended with the release of its thirteenth volume.

The story follows a high-schooler, Hajime Nagumo, who is bullied by some of his classmates for his relationship with the class idol, Kaori. When he and the rest of his class are transported to a fantasy world, all of his classmates get powerful magical abilities, while Hajime only gains the basic alchemical magic to transmute solid materials, a common ability usually found in craftsmen and smiths.

During a dungeon raid, he is betrayed by one of his classmates and dropped to the bottom of the dungeon. He survives the fall and creates weapons to escape the dungeon and become stronger. On his journey, he meets with the imprisoned vampire Yue, and later is joined by the bunny-eared Shea, the perverted dragon Tio, and others.

