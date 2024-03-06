Pumpkin Scissors Manga Returns: All We Know So Far As it Comes Back From a 4-Year Hiatus

Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced that the Pumpkin Scissors manga series will resume serialization on April 6, 2024, after a hiatus since March 2020. Originally licensed by Del Rey, the series has 23 volumes in circulation and was later transferred to Kodansha. The anime adaptation, created by Studio Gonzo and Studio AIC in 2006, features well-known voice actors and was released in November 2019.

Pumpkin Scissors manga returns after a 4-year hiatus

The Pumpkin Scissors manga series, written and illustrated by Iwanaga Ryoutarou, began in 2002 and was later published in 2006 in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. It went on hiatus in March 2020 due to unknown reasons, with fans speculating Ryoutarou's health as a reason. However thes eries is all set to return in April 2024 after nearly four years.

Del Ray licensed the Pumpkin Scissors manga series for English release in 2007, but only released five volumes until 2009. Kodansha Comics USA took over in 2016 and began publishing digitally. The series also received an anime adaptation in 2006, done by Studio Gonzo and AIC. Studio Gonzo merged with its parent company in 2009 and has been inactive since 2020.

The anime adaptation of Pumpkin Scissors featured renowned voice actors, including Randal Oland, Alice L. Malvin, and Oreldo, who are still well-known today. Miyake Kenta voiced Oland, Shizuka Itou voiced Alice L. Malvin, and Toriumi Kousuke voiced Oreldo, respectively, from My Hero Academia and High School DxD.

More about Pumpkin Scissors

Pumpkin Scissors is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ryotaro Iwanaga. It started in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine Magazine Great in 2002 and moved Monthly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. Its chapters have been collected in 23 tankōbon volumes. The latest chapter was published in March 2020. In North America, the manga was published for English release by Del Rey, publishing five volumes before ceasing operations in 2010. It was later licensed by Kodansha USA for a digital release.

A 24-episode television series adaptation, produced by Gonzo and AIC, was broadcast from October 2006 to March 2007. It was first licensed in North America by ADV Films, and later transferred to Funimation.

Set in a region strongly resembling Western Europe, where technology is at best mid-1930s in which a catastrophic war has just ended similar to that of the Great War, which in this universe lasts for 11 years, that occurred in the early parts of the 20th century, the Royal Empire, which is culturally similar to the German Empire, but still with a few traditions dating back the Middle Ages and the Republic of Frost have declared a ceasefire to end the war indefinitely.

The Empire is plagued by starvation, and pestilence, with former soldiers turning to thievery, banditry and other forms of crime, forming into gangs to survive the post-war period. Three years later, to aid the people of the Empire in the war relief effort, the Imperial Army State Section III, also known as the Pumpkin Scissors unit, is established.

The name for the group was an idea from one of its officers, the 2nd Lieutenant Alice L. Malvin. According to her, in their war relief effort, they must "face the threat of corrupt people who protect themselves behind lies, power, and money like the rind of a pumpkin", and Section III must act like a pair of scissors cutting through those layers and delivering justice for the people.

This is a constant message which ripples throughout the series. The unit is, however, berated constantly, considered a propaganda tool used by the government, and is seen as an insult to the war relief effort by many within the army, as well as the Empire's citizens. Randel Oland, a veteran soldier with a mysterious past, joins their ranks and steadily the Pumpkin Scissors unit begins to be taken more seriously as the plot begins to unravel.

