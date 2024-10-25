Ranma 1/2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Ranma struggled with Tatewaki Kuno’s infatuation with his female counterpart in the last episode of Ranma 1/2, while he also grew closer with Akane. Her feelings for Dr. Tofu were also revealed to him this episode, allowing him to understand her better.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 is just around the corner with more of Ranma’s life, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. Consequently, many international viewers can anticipate a daytime release the previous day, approximately at 3:55 PM GMT / 8:55 AM PT / 11:55 AM ET.

It's important for fans to note that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone. In Japan, Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 will be available on NNS (Nippon TV), while audiences outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version on Netflix.

Expected plot in Ranma 1/2 Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 will be titled ‘The Man Who Followed Ranma.’ The episode will introduce Ryoga Hibiki, who arrives at Furinkan High School in search of Ranma Saotome.

Ryoga, holding a grudge against Ranma, will be seen accusing him of causing great hardship in his life, before challenging him to a duel. Ranma will be confused by Ryoga’s accusations, but will be drawn into the fight when Ryoga issues a formal challenge.

As the two clash in Ranma 1/2 Episode 4, an accident will occur, resulting in Akane experiencing an unexpected setback—her hair will be accidentally cut during the battle. This encounter will likely to alter Akane’s appearance for the remainder of the series.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 3 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 3, titled ‘Because There’s Someone He Likes,’ begins with Ranma Saotome troubled by dreams of Tatewaki Kuno’s infatuation with his female form. This situation is further complicated when Ranma and Akane Tendo go to school, where Kuno challenges Ranma again, hoping to meet the ‘girl’ he admires.

Despite sustaining injuries during their battle, Ranma defeats Kuno, but the injuries prompt a visit to Dr. Tofu’s office for treatment. Akane’s sister, Nabiki, creates humor by selling pictures of Ranma and Akane to Kuno.

During Ranma’s treatment in Ranma 1/2 Episode 3, he notices Akane’s feelings for Dr. Tofu, only to discover that Tofu harbors affection for Akane’s eldest sister, Kasumi, leaving Akane feeling disappointed.

Throughout the episode, Ranma attempts to lift Akane’s spirits, eventually leading to a sparring session at the dojo. During their practice, Ranma compliments Akane’s smile. Ranma 1/2 Episode 3 ends with Ranma getting beat up by Akane later after he intrudes on her in her room.

