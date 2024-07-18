Ranma 1/2 Anime Unveils Voice Cast And Premiere Date With New Trailer; DEETS

With 12 OVAs, 3 films, and a live-action TV special, the only thing the franchise was missing was a fresh anime revival. The new anime adaptation will be produced by MAPPA. The series will be based on Rumiko Takahashi’s manga.

The manga began serialization in August 1987 in the Weekly Shōnen Sunday. With over 55 million copies in circulation, it is one of the most popular mangas of all time. An anime TV series by Studio Deen premiered in 1989 but many complications resulted in its cancellation.

In the latest comeback for the series, Mappa has released a trailer for the anime, along with other key details. Here’s everything you need to know about Ranma 1/2.

Ranma 1/2 Release Date

The series held a special live stream on its social media accounts, which included a new trailer, the first visual, and more. Ranma 1/2 is set to premiere on October 5, 2024. The series will be broadcast on Nippon Television in Japan.

Ranma 1/2 will also be available on the streaming platform Netflix.

Ranma 1/2 Cast and Crew

The trailer for the series also included information about the anime’s cast. Ranma 1/2 is being directed by Kōnosuke Uda, with Kimiko Ueno writing the script. Hirmoi Taniguchi is designing the characters, while Kaoru Wada is composing the music.

Here’s a look at the characters and their respective voice actors.

Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome

Megumi Hayashibara asRanma

Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo

Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo

Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo

Akio Otsuka as Soun Tendo

Cho as Genma Saotome

Koichi Yamadera as Ryoga Hibiki

Rei Sakuma as Shampoo

Kenichi Ogata as Narrator

Advertisement

The opening theme is being performed by Ano, who is known for singing Chainsaw Man’s ‘Chu, Tayousei’ ending tune. The series revolves around Ranma, who, ever since falling into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo, has acquired a peculiar trait.

If his body touches cold water, he transforms into a girl and reverts to a boy with hot water. It will be interesting to see how MAPPA adapts the anime, considering what happened to its predecessors. Stay tuned for more details about Ranma 1/2!

ALSO READ: Blue Exorcist: Beyond The Snow Saga Unveils New Rin Okumura Character Trailer; Deets HERE