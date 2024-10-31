Ranma 1/2 Episode 5: Will Akane Keep Her Hair Short? Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With the introduction of Ryoga Hibiki in the last episode of Ranma 1/2, fans have been introduced to most of the main cast of the series. The episode also featured Akane Tendo accidentally getting a haircut, a change that will impact her character development and relationship with Ranma Saotome.

Don’t miss Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 to find out how Akane responds to the situation. Get the release date and more details here.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. This means many international viewers can expect to see it the day before, around 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET.

Fans should keep in mind that the exact release time may differ depending on their region and time zone. In Japan, Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 will be available on NNS (Nippon TV), while viewers outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version on Netflix.

Expected plot in Ranma 1/2 Episode 5

Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 will likely reveal the reasons behind Ryoga Hibiki’s resentment toward Ranma Saotome, a grudge likely unrelated to their childhood food rivalry. This episode will also address the aftermath of Akane’s hair being accidentally cut by Ryoga’s weapon, which holds significance in her evolving relationship with Ranma.

The episode should go into detail on how Akane reacts to the issue, as well as whether or not she keeps the style throughout the series or grows it back. Fans can also expect the continuation of Ranma and Akane’s growing, albeit complicated, connection in Ranma 1/2 Episode 5.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 is titled ‘The Fighter’ and introduces Ryoga Hibiki, who displays his combat skills by fending off a wild bull while wandering through a town. Ryoga, seeking Ranma Saotome to settle an old score, finally encounters him.

However, Ranma is initially in female form due to a lack of dry male clothing, and Ryogo struggles to recognize him. Despite Ranma’s initial confusion, he eventually recalls their shared past: they attended school together.

At that point in time, Ranma frequently took Ryoga’s food, leading him to believe this could be the source of Ryoga’s grudge. Ranma 1/2 Episode 4’s latter half focuses on their scheduled battle, where Ryoga impresses Akane Tendo with his unique techniques.

During the fight, Ranma unintentionally turns into a girl after exposure to cold water, yet Ryoga remains focused on his mission. As Akane assists the embarrassed Ranma, she grows frustrated by his lack of gratitude, eventually slapping him. Ranma 1/2 Episode 4 ends as Ryoga’s weapon accidentally cuts Akane’s hair.

