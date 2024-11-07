Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 To Introduce Akane’s Rival; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The aftermath of Akane’s accidental haircut saw her begin dealing with her insecurities in the last episode of Ranma 1/2, eventually leading to significant progress in her relationship with Ranma. Fans learnt more about Akane’s emotions as well, exploring her self-image concerns, particularly regarding her femininity, and her unspoken crush on Dr. Tofu.

The episode also revealed Ryoga’s curse, so don’t miss Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 to get more updates on whether Akane finds out about his pig form. Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot and more details.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 is slated to air on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. As a result, international fans can expect the episode to be available the day before, at approximately 3:55 pm GMT / 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET.

However, fans should be aware that the release time may vary depending on their region and time zone. In Japan, Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 will air on NNS (Nippon TV), while international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version on Netflix.

Expected plot in Ranma 1/2 Episode 6

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 will be titled Kodachi the Black Rose, as per the anime’s official website. The episode will focus on Akane’s involvement in a gymnastics competition at Furinkan High, where she takes on the role of a substitute for the team after the original representative is attacked.

Advertisement

During the competition, Akane will face off against her rival, Kodachi Kuno, who will be introduced as a new character and one of Ranma’s many suitors. Kodachi, who harbors feelings for Ranma’s female form, will be seen attempt to sabotage Akane’s team.

However, Akane, determined to prove herself, will become more focused on practice, even after sustaining an injury. Ranma eventually gets involved in the competition to help Akane. Ranma 1/2 Episode 6 will also see Ryoga’s pig form feature more prominently.

Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 recap

Ranma 1/2 Episode 5, titled ‘Who Says You’re Cute,’ begins as Akane calmly reacts to her hair being accidentally cut during the battle between Ranma and Ryoga. Both Ranma and Ryoga ask her to slap them as a way of apologizing, which she does before walking away seemingly emotionless.

Ranma, concerned, follows her and realizes that Akane is deeply hurt, trying to mask her feelings in front of her family. While visiting Dr. Tofu to get treatment for a sprain, Akane experiences a flashback to her childhood.

Advertisement

It is then revealed that her desire to grow her hair out stemmed from her long-time admiration for Tofu and his crush on her sister. In the present, Dr. Tofu comforts her, calling her cute, but this only makes Akane start to cry in Ranma 1/2 Episode 5.

Later, Ranma and Akane reconcile as Ranma genuinely tells her she looks better with shorter hair. Meanwhile, Ryoga, still angry, sneaks into the Tendo dojo and attacks Ranma in the rain. As they fight, Ranma realizes that Ryoga had followed him to China.

It is then revealed that Ryoga got cursed just like Ranma and his father, turning into a pig whenever doused in cold water. In this form, Akane grows attached to him. Ranma 1/2 Episode 5 ends as Ranma tries to get Ryoga out of the house secretly, only to get beaten up by Akane.

For more updates from the Ranma 1/2 anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.