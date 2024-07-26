Rooster Fighter To Anime Adaptation; Everything We Know So Far

Rooster Fighter is set to be released in an anime adaptation, showcasing Keiji's pure swagger and determination to stand up against a demonic threat. The series will be available for American viewers on Adult Swim, courtesy of VIZ Media, and will be unveiled at the Rooster Fighter panel at 2024's San Diego Comic-Con.

The announcement broke at SDCC, with further confirmation from the Rooster Fighter X account and VIZ Media's latest official blog post. While there's no release date beyond that, it's coming soon, and it confirms the suspicions of eagle-eyed fans who noticed the series was getting a panel at the famous convention. For viewers craving the next over-the-top action comedy anime, Rooster Fighter is certainly the best new series to look forward to.

Rooster Fighter anime has been officially announced

Viz Media has announced that Adult Swim will be releasing its own anime adaptation of Rooster Fighter. Adult Swim, known for its original projects like Rick and Morty: The Anime and Ninja Kamui, has been teasing the release of an anime series during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The announcement comes as Adult Swim and Viz Media had previously promised to bring surprises during the event.

Rooster Fighter was reported to be in the works ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, but thankfully it's now been confirmed. This series follows a rooster named Keiji who travels across Japan to defeat powerful mutant demonic beings in search of the one that killed his sister. As one would guess from the title, it's got plenty of rooster fighting. For international viewers, streaming details have yet to be announced for the Rooster Fighter anime.

Advertisement

Studio Sanzigen will be in charge of the animation, with Daisuke Suzuki directing. Including the director, the Rooster Fighter anime staff includes:

Director: Daisuke Suzuki

Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko

Producer: Joseph Chou

Animation Production: Sanzigen

Produced By: SOLA ENTERTAINMENT

Production: VIZ Media, HERO’s

Studio Sanzingen is known for its work in CG animation, and they have the GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS anime set for a 2025 release.

Original creator Shu Sakuratani stated the following about the Rooster Fighter anime announcement, "'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you."

Sakuratani's message continues as such, "I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

Advertisement

As for what to expect from the new Rooster Fighter anime, Viz Media teases it as such, "Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster-he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry-Kokekokko!"

What is Rooster Fighter about?

Rooster Fighter, a Seinen manga by Complex, has been available for two years on VIZ Media. The creator, Shū Sakuratani, has been working on an anime adaptation for years. The series features lush visuals and energy attacks, with a rooster named Keiji on a quest to defeat the "White Demon" who killed his sister. International streaming details have not been announced.

The story of Rooster Fighter follows when mutant demons began appearing in Japan. While some are harmless or helpful to humans, others are troublesome. Created from humans suffering from extreme emotional distress or unresolved trauma, these mutant demons began to wreak havoc as they began to evolve to be more intelligent and dangerous.

Advertisement

A lone rooster named Keiji wanders around various cities of Japan while defeating the mutant demons he encounters. His ultimate goal is to find and kill the mutant dubbed "The White Demon" who killed his sister to avenge her death.

ALSO READ: Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 Sets August 2024 Streaming Schedule; All We Know So Far