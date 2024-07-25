Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 Sets August 2024 Streaming Schedule; All We Know So Far

Netflix has confirmed the launch date for Pokémon Horizons Part 3, featuring the latest protagonists. The anime began in April 2023 and will return next month. The first part of the anime was released in the US on March 7, 2024, followed by the second on May 10. Japan has also started the Terastal Debut arc, which began on April 12.

Pokémon Horizons Part 3 hits Netflix on August

Netflix has confirmed that the third part of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime will begin streaming on August 9, 2924, following the original announcement that it would debut on February 23 in the U.S. and the second part on May 10. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, Terapagos no Kagayaki, with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The Terastal Debut arc for the anime debuted on April 12.

The anime introduces new dual protagonists, Liko and Roy, and features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, as well as the Shiny form of the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza. It also introduces new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, a Pokémon professor and partner duo.

The biggest differences between Ash and Liko

Liko, the protagonist of Pokémon Horizons, takes over Ash Ketchum's 26-year-old role and breaks old trends. Both trainers, born in the Kanto region, prioritize the care and safety of their Pokémon. However, there are several differences between the protagonists. Liko's story in the Paldea region is not a rehash of Ash's previous journeys, as the OLM Inc. animation studio wanted a fresh start with the series. Liko's development and her role as the main character make the sequel even better. She may have big shoes to fill after replacing Ash, but she has earned her right to be the main character.

Liko's family plays a significant role in her story, with her grandmother Diana gifting her a mysterious pendant and her mother Lucca hiring the Rising Volt Tacklers to protect her. Ash's family, except for his mother Delia, doesn't significantly impact the plot. However, Ash's unseen father remains unnamed, leading to fandom theories about his identity. Despite meeting various people in various regions, his family mostly stays out of his way, highlighting the importance of grandparents in the animated series.

Ash is confident and determined to become a Pokémon master. He collects badges and captures Pokémon to enter leagues and complete his PokéDex. Ash is sociable and easily makes friends. In Pokémon Horizons, Liko, on the other hand, is unsure of her future and anxious when encountering new people. Despite her shyness, she has a confident side that she shows when necessary. When her friends, family, or Pokémon are in danger, she will sacrifice self-preservation for their safety. Both Ash and Liko have unique interpersonal skills and abilities.

Liko, an intelligent girl, is suspicious of Amerthio, the admin of the villainous organization Explorers, who asks her to give up her treasured pendant. Despite her social awkwardness, Liko is not naive to the situation. Ash, a renowned inept character, is unable to see through obvious disguises from Team Rocket and is a poor judge of character. Jesse and James need to fool Ash with a simple change of clothes to steal his Pikachu, which Liko would notice as something is off.

In the original anime series, Ash is always doing the right thing, despite his childish impulsiveness. He is mean and nice to everyone he meets, often helping solve their problems. His acts of generosity are a given, and he benefits in some way. Liko, on the other hand, lacks the drive to be herself and is often a pushover in the early parts of Pokémon Horizons. She forfeits a match against Wakaba, a Gym Trainer apprentice, and eventually learns that she cannot always be nice at the expense of her own development.

Female trainers have always been part of the main cast in the anime, from Misty to Serena, but Pokémon Horizons marks a huge departure in that formula. Liko is the first major female protagonist with the star billing, given that she replaces Ash in her own series. Right away, this is the most obvious difference between the two main characters. Liko definitely gets more prominent focus than Ash’s previous female companions.

There has been more pushback for successful properties to include more female representation in the 2010’s and 2020’s. With the removal of Ash in the Pokémon anime, it only makes sense to appeal to a female target audience. For instance, Liko’s Floragato is the first ever female starter Pokémon. Liko is more than just a lead character for the sake of diversity, she also reaches out to young female viewers who can look up to a hero.

