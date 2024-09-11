Ruridragon Chapter 21: Maeda To Break Off Ruri’s Remaining Horn; Release Date, Where To Read And More

After Ruri got upset after hearing two committee members insult her horns, Maeda came to her rescue and came up with a plan to get back at the girls. Ruridragon Chapter 21 will likely reveal what this plan entails and how it’s related to breaking Ruri’s horns, the first dragon trait that surfaced in her.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter, including the release date, where to read Ruridragon Chapter 21, what to expect, and a recap of the previous issue.

RuriDragon Chapter 21: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 21 is set to be released on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. This means the chapter will be released during the day on Sunday, August 18, approximately at 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Note that the precise release time may differ depending on your region and time zone.

Fans can read RuriDragon Chapter 21 on several platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, the MangaPlus app, and the MangaPlus website. MangaPlus provides free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read all available chapters.

Expected plot in RuriDragon Chapter 21

RuriDragon Chapter 21 is expected to continue where the previous chapter left off, with Maeda elaborating on her plan regarding Ruri's horns. Her strategy likely aims to make the rude girls feel guilty for their behavior by convincing the other students that they are the reason behind the horn-breaking act.

This may initially evoke some remorse from the girls, although they could pretend not to care about it or continue being discourteous. There is also a possibility that other students may turn against the two, expressing harsh criticism against them for their critical behavior.

However, considering Ruri's reluctance for “revenge,” it is improbable that Maeda's plan will escalate into an outright confrontation in RuriDragon Chapter 21, instead leading to a resolution that aligns with Ruri's more passive and forgiving nature.

RuriDragon Chapter 20 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 20, titled That Isn't Very Nice, opens with Ruri feeling troubled after overhearing two committee members insult her horns. She appears distracted throughout the day, catching Maeda's attention.

During a session to create signboards, the same two girls target Ruri again, telling her to “point her horns” elsewhere and sit in a corner. Maeda intervenes, reprimanding them and defending Ruri by stating she has always been careful not to bother anyone.

The girls, angered, leave the scene, and Ruri thanks Maeda for her support in RuriDragon Chapter 20. Maeda explains that such behavior is common among people who bond over criticizing others, especially those different, making Ruri an easy target.

Maeda then suggests that they should “strike back” against the girls. Later, we see the two girls return from the washroom, only to find Maeda seemingly trying to break off Ruri's horn with pliers, creating a shocking spectacle for the students.

Maeda succeeds in breaking Ruri’s right horn and then targets her left one. RuriDragon Chapter 20 ends with a flashback to Maeda and Ruri’s earlier conversation, where Maeda asks if her horns could break, hinting at her plan.

