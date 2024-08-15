RuriDragon Chapter 19: Ruri Revealed To Be Venomous; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

In the last chapter of RuriDragon, fans saw Ruri begin to get to know her peers, who were also learning more about her. As she handled her Vice-Chair duties, Ruri juggled with the responsibility of organizing the sports festival and making new friends.

Just as things seemed to be going smoothly, Ruri had a new and dangerous dragon trait emerge. As her dragon heritage continues to bring both challenges and surprises in her life, don’t miss RuriDragon Chapter 19 to see how she tackles this latest quirk. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

RuriDragon Chapter 19: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 19 is set to be released on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, August 18, at around 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

To read RuriDragon Chapter 19, fans can access it on various platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, the MangaPlus app, and the MangaPlus website. While MangaPlus offers the first and latest three chapters for free, readers will need a subscription to access all chapters.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 19?

RuriDragon Chapter 19 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, and readers can expect to see how Takemoto and Ruri manage her newly discovered dragon trait — venom. The fact that Takemoto approached the venom without hesitation may imply that it's dangerous only if ingested or touched.

The chapter will likely explore how Sate and Nakamura cope with the situation, as their reactions in the previous chapter suggest they might distance themselves from Ruri due to fear. Additionally, Ruri's body may experience further venomous outbursts due to her frenzy state.

She must control these draconic outbursts in RuriDragon Chapter 19 before the sports festival preparations are complete, given her position as Vice-Chair of the first-year committee. Whether she can achieve this or not remains uncertain, however.

RuriDragon Chapter 18 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 18, titled Get People To Know You, begins immediately after Ruri's speech during the first-year assembly. As the first-year students are still shocked by the sight of a girl with horns, Ruri stands exhausted beside her friends.

Koshiro inquires about her role as Vice-Chair, and Ruri explains that she is only a ‘helper’ assisting Maeda, the Chair. When Yuka questions why she accepted the role, Ruri reveals that the student council members persuaded her to accept it.

Her friends mention that this new responsibility puts her in the spotlight, much to Ruri’s dismay. RuriDragon Chapter 18 then reveals how Ruri’s workload has increased, though Maeda shoulders most of the burden.

Ruri's primary task is memorizing her peers' names to facilitate communication within the committee. Despite their curiosity about her horns and origins, Ruri finds her fellow students kind. She then meets Kazuki Kume, the Athletics Council President, who guides her and her team in organizing the sports festival.

During their interaction, Kume asks about her origins and how Ruri was conceived. Nakamura, usually soft-spoken, raises her voice for the first time as she scolds her senior for the inappropriate question in RuriDragon Chapter 18.

However, Ruri calmly responds that she doesn’t know but plans to find out and that she will tell him once she does. After he leaves, Sate and Nakamura try to talk Ruri out of it, and Ruri explains her reasoning to them.

RuriDragon Chapter 18 then shifts to a flashback, where Ruri discusses her involvement in the committee with Ryuzaki. The Student Council Vice-President encourages Ruri to let people know her better, an idea that her teacher Takemoto came up with.

Back in the present, Ruri explains that knowing herself is key to connecting with others, which motivates her to inquire about her origins from her mother. Later, Ruri meets Shigure Kariya, a third-year student in charge of the Student Council's General Affairs, to help her with logistical issues.

However, another third-year student interrupts, pushing Ruri to demonstrate her fire-breathing ability. Nakamura intervenes just in time to prevent an accident, but Ruri burns herself slightly in RuriDragon Chapter 18.

Shortly after Kariya helps them and leaves, Ruri’s eyes start glowing, and she vomits a strange substance. Concerned, Sate fetches their teacher, Takemoto, while Ruri asks Nakamura to call her mother.

As the substance continues to emerge, Ruri hopes it is a harmless trait that wouldn’t hurt anyone around her. RuriDragon Chapter 18 ends as Takemoto, after arriving, immediately identifies Ruri’s new dragon trait as ‘venom,’ leaving Sate and Nakamura shocked.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

