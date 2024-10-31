Sakamoto Days Chapter 188: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Tenkyu has officially teamed up with Shin and Heisuke in thelast chapter of Sakamoto Days, albeit in a tense alliance given his intent to kill the boys. Their collaboration has, however, proved effective as they adeptly navigated yet another ambush and swiftly neutralized the assassin coming after them.

With Shin now claiming to be the fortune teller that the group is after, fans can only wonder if the upcoming Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 will see the boys safely make it to Atari’s side. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and find out the release date and more details here.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 will be out on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, November 3, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

To dive into the latest chapter, Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 49.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 188

Shin and Heisuke must maintain a delicate balance with Tenkyu in Sakamoto Days Chapter 188, as his intent to kill Sakamoto and his friends complicates their already shaky alliance. Shin’s quick thinking in posing as the JAA fortune teller may grant them temporary safety, but they’ll have to tread carefully to avoid exposing their true identities.

Alongside this storyline, Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 may revisit Atari and her guards on B3, where they continue to navigate the treacherous environment filled with unpredictable hazards and traps. With Atari’s insights on luck guiding their escape, their journey could reveal more about her abilities and her “unfortunate day,” which could bring them closer to crossing paths with the other trio.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187, titled ‘Take a Chance,’ Tenkyu, Shin, and Heisuke begin to form a tentative alliance, although Heisuke is wary of Tenkyu’s ruthlessness in dispatching their previous attackers.

Tenkyu arms Heisuke with a gun from one of the defeated foes and shares that he aims to find and eliminate Sakamoto and his associates, believing them a hindrance to Uzuki’s plans. Shin, shocked by the revelation, realizes that Tenkyu is an Al-Kamar orphan raised to be an emotionless assassin, which Uzuki now deems too dangerous to leave alive.

As they press forward, a laser ambush from the assassin Laser Yamamoto forces the group to act quickly. With Shin’s ESP guiding him, Tenkyu neutralizes Yamamoto with ease. Fascinated by Shin’s abilities, Tenkyu presses him for answers.

Shin, in a quick decision, claims to be the JAA fortune teller. Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 ends as he advises Tenkyu to stop killing if he wishes to reconnect with Uzuki.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.