Sakamoto Days Chapter 187: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

At the JAA Jail, Atari and her guards have begun moving to B2, in search of the fortune teller’s ‘soulmate.’ As the guards escort her, they encounter Higuchi, a notorious death row inmate, and as the guards inadvertently activate more traps, Atari skillfully uses her supernatural abilities to avoid danger.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 to find out where Atari makes it to Shin and Heisuke’s location. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, what to expect and a recap of the previous chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 will be released in Japan on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on October 27, 2024 for most international readers, though the exact release times will vary.

Fans looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 can access it online through Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter can also be found in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 48.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days Chapter 187?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 will likely return to Shin and Heisuke’s venture within the labyrinth of B2. Fans can look forward to finding out more about Tenkyu, the archer the boys met upon entering the floor. More about his background may also be shown.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 may also entail more about Atari and the guards’ journey through the B2, revealing more about Atari’s supernatural abilities and the extent to which her luck can save her. Given how Atari mentioned that her ‘soulmate’ is someone with something in common with her, it is likely She will meet up with Shin and Heisuke soon.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186, titled ‘Today’s Fortune,’ shifts to the JAA Jail’s lowest floor, B3, where Atari resides with two guards. She warns them that their lives are in danger, clarifying that the three deaths she predicted earlier refer to herself and the guards, not cockroaches.

To escape their predicted fate, Atari insists they must acquire their lucky items. She then states that hers is her soulmate, who is on B2. The guards reluctantly agree, leading them to enter the perilous maze of B2. Upon entering they narrowly avoid lethal traps.

They then encounter Higuchi, a death row inmate who had been missing for two years. Higuchi states that the area was his, before attacking them. The guards struggle against him while dodging the traps, while Atari skillfully avoids his attacks using her supernatural abilities.

She effortlessly dodges the threats coming her way, using her prediction abilities and her uncanny luck. This eventually leads to Higuchi making a misstep, which triggers one of his own traps. Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 ends as he is impaled, leaving her guards stunned.

