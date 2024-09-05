Sakamoto Days Chapter 181: Shin And Heisuke To Train Within The JAA Jail; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Shin and Heisuke began their training under Kindaka in the previous chapter, and though they showed great improvement, they quickly reached their physical limits. Kindaka then suggested the two learn from the JAA’s fortune teller.

In order to do so, the two boys have deliberately landed themselves in JAA Jail. Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 to find out how their training continues, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. In most countries internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 8, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that the release time may vary due to time zone differences.

The manga follows a weekly release schedule and has 18 volumes released. The next chapter is expected to drop in less than a week. Fans can access Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, fans can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 41.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 181

Sakamoto Days Chapter 181 will likely shift back to Sakamoto Taro, who was notably absent in the previous chapter. His reaction upon discovering Shin and Heisuke's whereabouts will likely be one of shock or concern. Meanwhile, Shin and Heisuke are en route to meet the JAA's mysterious fortune teller but must first survive the dangerous conditions of the prison filled with violent assassins.

Advertisement

The two will likely face some confrontations against the prisoners in Sakamoto Days Chapter 181. Given the circumstances, it is likely that rather than serving their full ten-year sentence, they will look for a way to escape after achieving their objective of meeting the fortune teller and training Shin’s ESP.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 180, titled ‘I Know Someone,’ begins with Kindaka training Shin and Heisuke on a basketball court. Shin initially charges at Kindaka, but his attacks are ineffective. It is then revealed that Shin had secretly untied Kindaka’s shoelaces to trip him, while Heisuke waited for a signal to shoot.

Kindaka quickly evades their plan, leaving his sneaker behind and leaping away before taking down both boys with swift and precise strikes. Impressed with their progress, Kindaka internally acknowledges their potential but states aloud that they have reached their physical limits.

He advises Shin to stop mimicking Sakamoto and instead focus on honing his unique ESP abilities, such as reading minds, seeing the future, and altering his opponent’s thoughts. Shin admits that he has not yet mastered the timing for these abilities and expresses a desire for a mentor in Sakamoto Days Chapter 180.

Advertisement

Kindaka mentions a former JAA fortune teller, known for their perfect prediction record. This person is rumored to have survived numerous assassination attempts, with one group of attackers mysteriously dying from food poisoning before their mission.

Eager to meet this fortune teller, Shin and Heisuke turn themselves in to the JAA Assassin Support Center, where they are sentenced to ten years in prison. Sakamoto Days Chapter 180 ends with Kindaka deciding not to inform Sakamoto of their mission.

Sakamoto Days FAQs

Does Sakamoto Days have a plot?

As per the synopsis on MANAGPLus, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, a legendary assassin, who retired to a life of marriage and fatherhood. He ends up gaining weight and running a local store, though he remains a formidable hitman. Now, he must protect his family from danger in this action-packed comedy series.

Does Sakamoto get skinny again?

During Sakamoto’s retirement, he put on considerable weight and adopted a more relaxed demeanor. However, he retained the extraordinary skill and strength from his hitman days, albeit now at only 30% of his peak form. In critical situations, he sheds all excess weight and becomes leaner, significantly enhancing his power to double that of his previous state.

Advertisement

Is Nagumo stronger than Sakamoto?

At present, Nagumo is one of the top two fighters in the Order, making him the second most powerful assassin in the JAA. According to Granny Miya, Nagumo is currently stronger than Taro Sakamoto, attributing this to Sakamoto's five-year hiatus from the field.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shin and Heisuke’s imprisonment in the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.