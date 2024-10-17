Sakamoto Days Chapter 186: Shin And Heisuke Gain A New Companion; Release Date, Where To Read And More

Shin and Heisuke have made their way down to the second level of the underground JAA prison, where they encountered and subsequently aided a man named Tenkyu, who ends up joining them on their journey to the lowest floor.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 to find out what's next on the trio's adventure.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 will be out on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 12 am JST, though most fans around the world will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, October 20, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The exact timing may vary depending on individual time zones, so keep this in mind.

To dive into the latest chapter, Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 can be read on various online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media offers access to the series, while Shueisha’s MANGAPlus also provides rights to release new chapters. Additionally, readers can find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 47.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 186

Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 will likely begins with Shin, Heisuke, and Tenkyu attempting to explore more of B2's maze-like terrain. As they venture deeper, more assassin encounters are likely, posing new challenges.

The Super Antlion Hell Brothers were dispatched with ease, largely due to Tenkyu’s proficiency with his bow, hinting that he may be pivotal in navigating the dangers of B2. However, the new enemies could present greater difficulty, pushing the group to rely on each other’s strengths.

Additionally, Tenkyu’s background and his desire to reconcile with this ‘friend’ may be further explored in Sakamoto Days Chapter 186, revealing more about his motivations. This could either solidify his position as Shin and Heisuke’s ally, or make him their enemy.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185, titled Hunter, begins as Shin, Heisuke, and Boiled, accompanied by Shackles, are seen descending to B2. Shackles, under Boiled's watch, describes B2 as a sprawling maze, once a conventional prison that evolved into a chaotic structure due to the prisoners’ modifications.

Upon arrival, they are deceived by a simulated outdoor scene on a large monitor, highlighting the bizarre environment. Shackles explains the ever-changing nature of B2, which even includes amenities like a supermarket and a hospital.

In one room, designed to resemble a desert, Shin and Heisuke encounter a young man with an eyepatch who claims he was mugged and came to meet the fortune teller for advice on reconciling with a friend in Sakamoto Days Chapter 185.

As they sink into the sand, three assassins, the Super Antlion Hell Brothers, appear, having robbed the young man. Using his ESP, Shin retrieves the stolen package, revealing a bow that the young man, Tenkyu, uses to swiftly eliminate the attackers, introducing himself afterward.

