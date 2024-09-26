Sakamoto Days Chapter 184: Will Shin Be Able To Take Down Shackles? Release Date, Where To Read And More

Shin and Heisuke have found themselves on the receiving end of Jo Shackles’ ire, having disturbed the ‘peace’ of his precious prison floor. With Heisuke now facing the possibility of losing his fingers to hypothermia, Shin must find a way out of the chilly situation after taking down Shackles.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, where to read it, what to expect, as well as a recap of the previous chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 will be released on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12 AM JST. However, fans worldwide will likely be able to read it on Sunday, September 29, around 3 PM GMT / 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Please note that the exact timing may vary depending on your time zone.

Sakamoto Days has had 18 volumes released in tankōbon format, and the latest chapters are available on various online platforms as well. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access to the series, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus also releases new chapters. Additionally, readers can find Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 44.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 184

Sakamoto Days Chapter 184 will likely see Shin face consequences for causing Shackles’ injury, especially considering Shackles' ruthless nature. These repercussions will likely be put into action come without any concern for evidence.

Atari’s prediction of three deaths looms over the group, and while it seems that Shin, Boiled, or the weakened Heisuke could be among them, it is unlikely given their importance to the story. A possible twist may see Shackles as one of the fatalities.

It is also possible another unexpected character will meet their end instead. Atari’s prophecies have been accurate so far, so the upcoming deaths may lead to a significant plot shift in Sakamoto Days Chapter 184.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183, titled Jo Shackles, begins with Shin, Heisuke and Boiled in the shower room. Shin is determined to make the head guard, Jo Shackles, pay for his cruelty. Boiled advises Shin to give up, revealing that Shackles was once part of the elite JAA Special Detachment Unit, a counter-terrorism group nearly on par with the Order.

Boiled questions Shin’s ability to reach the lower levels if he cannot even defeat Shackles. Meanwhile, Atari burns a guard’s palm, claiming his palm lines were unlucky, but soon after, he receives good news: his grandmother’s health has improved, and he has won the lottery.

Atari then predicts that three people will die that day. Back with Boiled, Shin, and Heisuke, they are forced to carry heavy freight in freezing conditions as punishment. Heisuke collapses, but Shackles refuses to let him rest.

Using his ESP, Shin manipulates the inmates, creating a chain reaction that causes crates to fall, crushing Shackles. Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 ends as Shackles asks what Shin did, though Shin cleverly pretends it was Shackles' own fault.

Sakamoto Days FAQs

Who is the strongest in the Order Sakamoto Days?

While the strongest member of the Order in Sakamoto Days remains unclear, Oki currently serves as its leader. His ability to command and control other members suggests he may be the strongest at this time, giving him significant influence within the organization.

