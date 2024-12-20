Sci-Fi Thriller Your Forma Anime Set For April 2025 Premiere; Everything You Need To Know

The anime adaptation of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki’s light novel series, Your Forma, will debut in April 2025. This announcement was made on December 17, 2024, alongside the release of a teaser promotional video, key visual, and details regarding its cast and staff.

The Your Forma anime will air on TV Asahi’s new ‘IM Animation W’ programming block, which is set to launch in April 2025, with Your Forma being its second feature. The light novel series, initially serialized in 2021, combines science fiction with crime suspense, creating a compelling alternate future world.

But first, what is Your Forma about?

Your Forma is set in a near-future world, which explores the impact of a groundbreaking technology—a “smart thread” implanted in human brains that records their experiences. Initially developed to combat viral encephalitis, the technology has since become ubiquitous.

The story follows Echika as she dives into memories to solve crimes, a process that often overwhelms her human assistants. Harold, a cutting-edge android, becomes her new partner, offering a fresh dynamic to her investigations.

While the partnership is fraught with challenges, it forms the core of the series’ exploration of human-machine relationships. The Your Forma anime adapts a beloved light novel series that has already inspired a manga adaptation, published from 2021 to 2023.

Your Forma teaser and cast details

The teaser promotional video for the Your Forma anime focuses on Echika Hieda, a skilled electronic investigator, and her android partner Harold W. Lucraft as they navigate high-stakes investigations in a cyber-enhanced world. Kana Hanazawa voices Echika, while Kensho Ono lends his voice to Harold.

Both voice actors have expressed enthusiasm for their roles, noting the dynamic between their characters. The teaser, available in 15 languages, hints at the complex narrative and technological aesthetics that define the series.

A key visual accompanying the teaser depicts Echika and Harold standing back-to-back, connected by the “Brain Dive” cable that symbolizes their investigative partnership. This visual underscores the central theme of trust and collaboration in a technologically driven environment.

According to Kikuishi, the Your Forma anime will adapt events starting from the second volume of the novels, focusing on Harold’s backstory and his connection to other RF Amicus androids

Your Forma production details

The production team behind Your Forma includes Takaharu Ozaki as director, known for works such as Girls' Last Tour and Goblin Slayer. Geno Studio and Twin Engine are producing the series, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling the script and Chikashi Kadekaru designing the characters.

Tatsuya Kato, acclaimed for his work on ‘Free!’ and ‘Love Live! Sunshine!!,’ will be composing the music for the series. This accomplished team promises a visually and narratively engaging experience for fans.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Your Forma anime and others within the animeverse.