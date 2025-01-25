Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 16: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 began where the last one left off, where the cartoon version of Lycagon altered Sunraku’s curse. Now, it was set so that the real Lycagon would hunt him personally, and while he can now equip armor, it will be destroyed after some time.

The ‘Guiding Light’ status is said to reveal Lycagon's location within range, and everyone accepted the Light of Courage scenario. The party then defeated the Usurper Dragon in the Lightless Barrens before encountering Archanuum in Fifticia. Sunraku then received the Arcanum of The Fool.

This skill buff doubles his combat skill recharge rate but makes him vulnerable to certain attacks and weakens healing. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 16 will take the focus away from Sunraku and his actions within Fifiticia and instead focus on Oikatzo, Pencilgon, and the SLF headquarters.

Oikatzo will be seen thinking about his reasons for playing Shangri-La Frontier after his battle with Wezaemon, questioning the purpose of gaming. Simultaneously, Pencilgon, burdened by heavy debt, will be seen contemplating her own motivations for continuing the game.

Meanwhile, at Utopia Corporation, news of Shadow-Lycagon’s defeat will arrive, raising questions about the event’s potential impact on SLF’s ongoing storyline. Titled ‘What Do You Play Games For? Their Answers: Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 16 will air on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST.

In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 16 will be broadcast on JNN, including MBS and TBS networks. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll with a subscription, while Southeast Asian fans can stream it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.