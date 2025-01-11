Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 14: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 14 will continue the epic battle against the Unique Monster Lycaon, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, expected plot and more details here.
The last episode of Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 saw Sunraku try to divert Lycaon’s attention, but she relentlessly targets Psyger-0. Psyger-0 is then saved by Akitsuakane’s Ninja technique, revealing scars that hint at a curse similar to Sunraku’s.
Adding Akitsuakane, Ceecrue, and Emul to his party angers Psyger-0. Sunraku discovers Lycaon is a spirit due to her reaction to Emul’s ghost-damaging spell and her ability to traverse shadows. As Suzaku’s fuel runs low, Psyger-0 lands her tenth hit and starts her ultimate attack, leaving her defenseless as clouds obscure the moonlight again.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 14 will see Psyger-0 begin a long chant for her ultimate move, leaving her vulnerable. Sunraku and the others will have to fiercely defend her from Lycaon’s attacks.
Akitsuakane will then realize something crucial about Lycaon’s transparent clones and, alongside Ceecrue, boldly take the lead in confronting the clones while the rest focus on protecting Psyger-0 during her preparation.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 14, titled ‘Embrace the Lamplight of Ambition, Part 4,’ is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. For viewers in other time zones, this translates to 1:00 am PT/ 8:00 am GMT/ 4:00 am ET.
In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 14 will be available on JNN, including MBS and TBS. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, with a subscription required for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.