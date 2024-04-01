Should Classroom Of The Elite Get A 4th Season? Explored

The 13th and final episode of Classroom of the Elite has left the anime fans with quite a few questions. However, a fourth season has not been announced yet. Even though the readers who have read the light novel know that the story is not over and a lot more interesting arcs are waiting to be animated, here are some of the main reasons why the show’s 4th season should get green-lit soon.

The story has not ended yet

Well of course the most obvious reason why the series should come back to the screen is because there is much of the story left to cover yet. The original light novel series, which is written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, tells the story of Kiyokata Akanokoji who joins the Class- D of Tokyo’s Advanced Nurturing High School, a specialized school which gives it students extra freedom to mimic life to advance ahead of their classmates, thus giving them a lot more freedom than normal students.

The story of what happens at the ANHS to Kiyokata and his classmates during their first year ends with the final episode of season 3. However, the light novel series has more volumes detailing what happens to these students as they advance to the second year of high school where they are groomed to fit perfectly into various leadership roles in society. If a 4th season is announced, it will likely begin the students’ journey into the next phase of their lives as younger students join the school as 1st years, making the story even more interesting.

Advertisement

Classroom of the Elite is too good to discontinue

Probably the most important reason why this anime should come back is how great it actually is. Different from usual high-school based anime shows, which mostly focus on either romance or action, this is one of the best psychological thrillers in the genre. With an interesting premise, fantastic characters, and a gripping storyline, this anime has a huge fanbase who are eagerly awaiting its return.

Since the anime has remained loyal to the light novels for the most part, fans can be assured that a 4th season of the anime will be announced soon. After the release of Classroom of the Elite season3, episode 13, an illustration consisting of Kiyokata Akanokoji and Arisu Sakanayagi was shared by illustrator Shunsaku Tomose, which was also reposted by the anime’s official X (Formerly Twitter) account. The caption thanked fans for watching the third season and said that the creators will continue to work hard. This means that a fourth season is probably already in the plans and we will get an announcement soon.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow Confirmed with Teaser Trailer Release