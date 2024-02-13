Solo Leveling Episode 7: Release Date, Where to Stream, What to Expect And More

With exhilarating plot developments and new character introductions on the horizon, fans are eager to delve deeper into Sung Jinwoo's journey. Jinho’a newfound respect for Jinwoo coupled with the looming threat of Hwang Dongsuk is sure to deliver yet another gripping episode in the saga of Solo Leveling. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Release date and where to stream

Solo Leveling Episode 7 is set to premiere on February 18, 2024, at 12 Am JST. In Japan, the episode will be airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, CBC, and other such channels as per the anime's official website.

International viewers can expect the episode to launch an hour after the Japanese release to account for the addition of subtitles to the episode, and will likely be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024, on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms. Viewers in India can also tune in, while Medialink has secured the rights for broadcast in China. It's important to note that access to these streaming platforms typically requires a membership.

Expected plot

Solo Leveling Episode 7 is expected to delve into the aftermath of Sung Jinwoo's rampage in the C-rank gate. With a focus on the dynamics between Sung Jinwoo and Yoo Jinho, and later shift to Woo Jinchul and Hwang Dongsoo’s focus on the two. Titled Let's See How Far I Can Go, the episode is likely to adapt chapters 25-28 from the manwha, with a small scene with Jinwoo’s sister.

Advertisement

It will explore Jinwoo's newfound deal with Jinho, and what Jinho's motivations are. Additionally, viewers can look forward to Jinwoo's venture into an S-Rank gate, and later the potential reintroduction of characters like Song Chiyul and Lee Joohee. A character named Kang Taeshik will likely play the antagonist in Solo Leveling Episode 7.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 recap

In the previous episode, titled The Real Hunt Begins, Sung Jinwoo showcased his prowess by defeating the C-rank dungeon boss with the assistance of his pending Status Recovery. This act scared Jinho, leading to a shift in their dynamic.

However, tensions escalated when Hwang Dongsuk's group targeted Jinwoo and Jinho, prompting Jinwoo to rely on the System to eliminate threats. After taking down Hwan Donsuk and his group and leaving the dungeon, Jinho gets misunderstood to be the one who took down the boss and ends up taking credit. As the episode concluded, Hwang Dongsoo, Hwang Donsuk’s younger brother, woke up from sleep in the USA.

Advertisement

With Solo Leveling Episode 7 on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Sung Jinwoo's extraordinary journey, brimming with action, intrigue, and unforeseen twists.