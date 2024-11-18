Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 saw Pitohui defeat MMTM with a trap, followed by her elimination of T-S. As her plans unfolded successfully, one after another, a surprising reveal was made: the true traitor was LLENN all along.

Now, with LPFM, Pitohui, and M teaming up to come after her, fans are left to wonder what LLENN’s next move will be. Don’t miss Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot, and more details.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Episode 8 release date and where to stream

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as confirmed by the official website. This translates to a daytime release on October 11, 2024, around 7 am PDT / 10 am EDT / 3 pm GMT, though regional release times may vary.

In Japan, Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 will air on networks like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The season’s English dub episode will be releases at a later date.

Expected plot in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 may further explore Pitohui’s exhaustion due to her real-life concert, potentially affecting her performance in GGO. Her physical fatigue could create vulnerabilities, especially if the battle against LLENN continues.

Pitohui’s dramatic reveal of LLENN being the actual traitor is expected to cause tension within LPFM, possibly leading to a split as they reassess their trust in each other. Additionally, Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 8 may focus on the aftermath of Pitohui’s sabotage of Clara and the ship’s controls.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 7 is titled ‘Turn Over.’ The episode sees M break free from the last SHINC member, who accidentally detonates her grenade, resulting in her demise.

Meanwhile, MMTM launches an assault on the ship’s bridge, but Pitohui lures them into a trap, activating electrified fire sprinklers that kill the entire team. Pitohui then orders the remaining members of BTRY to confirm their deaths while she takes a brief rest, still tired from a concert performed in real life the day before.

She commands Clara, the ship’s AI, to ram the building where Team T-S is stranded, eradicating them completely. Shocked by Pitohui’s ruthlessness in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 7, Elvin confronts her but is killed in the process.

Realizing the betrayal, David challenges Pitohui to a photon sword duel, but he is ultimately defeated. Pitohui then reveals a twist: LLENN was the true traitor all along, though Pitohui pretended to be one to manipulate BTRY.

Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 7 ends with a tense confrontation as Pitohui re-joins LPFM to battle LLENN, though Eva interrupts them to help LLENN escape.

