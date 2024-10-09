Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Third Squad Jam is about to begin, and with Team LPFM having just been formed, fans can only wonder if they will be able to work together well enough to win their first challenge. The tourney will finally commence in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the release date, where to stream, the expected plot of Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 and a recap of the previous episode.

ALSO READ: Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Episode 2 Release date and where to stream

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to air on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, as stated on the official website. This means a daytime release on October 11, 2024, at approximately 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 3 pm GMT, though release times may vary by region.

In Japan, the episode will premiere on local networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. Fans outside Japan can watch Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs. According to the latest updates, the only planned alternate dub for the series is in German.

ALSO READ: Loner Life In Another World Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Expected plot in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2

Advertisement

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 will likely see the LPFM team—comprising LLENN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M—will likely be dropped into a disadvantageous starting location. This situation is anticipated due to the team’s inexperience and how long it has been since they last played GGO.

The early part of the episode will likely depict the team struggling to adapt. They find themselves out of practice and face a new, unfamiliar team that hasn’t appeared in previous Squad Jams. The challenge will test their coordination, making them appear rusty and putting them on the back foot from the beginning.

However, as Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 2 progresses, LLENN and her teammates will likely regain their rhythm, using their experience to turn the situation around. By the end, they will likely achieve their first victory, eliminating the opposing team and continuing their run in the Third Squad Jam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 365 Days To The Wedding Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 is titled ‘What Happens Twice Will Happen Thrice.’ The episode began as the Third Squad Jam was on the verge of starting. Pitohui persuades LLENN and Fukaziroh to join forces with her and M, convincing them that it’s better to collaborate than compete.

LLENN is initially unsure but is reminded of her promise to face off against Team SHINC again, which motivates her to agree. Meanwhile, other teams are also preparing for the upcoming competition. Fukaziroh warns LLENN that the Third Squad Jam will feature hidden rules that will be revealed as teams are eliminated.

ALSO READ: Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

As the event draws closer, a mysterious man approaches T-S, the winners of the previous Squad Jam, passing on a secret message in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1. LLENN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M make their final preparations, and the Third Squad Jam officially kicks off.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1129: Sun God’s Identity Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More