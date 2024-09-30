Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The popular spin-off series Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is making a long-awaited return with its second season. Following the action-packed events of the first season, fans are excited about diving back into the world of Gun Gale Online (GGO), where virtual combat meets real-world stakes.

With the third Squad Jam tournament on the horizon, GGO Season 2 promises some thrilling battles as new developments occur in the lives of LLENN, Pito, and their companions. As the premiere date approaches, here’s everything you need to know about Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Episode 1 release date and where to stream

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 is set for release on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on October 4, 2024, at approximately 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 3 pm GMT, with release times varying by region.

Fans in Japan will be able to catch Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 on local networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11 and AT-X, while international viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll. The platform has confirmed it will offer the Japanese audio track with English subtitles as part of its Fall 2024 lineup.

Expected plot in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1 is expected to set up the third Squad Jam tournament. Based on promotional material, LLENN will likely team up with Pito, M, and Fukaziroh as they prepare to face new challenges.

The episode may focus on their real-life interactions, offering viewers a glimpse into the evolving relationships between these characters beyond the virtual world of GGO. As the episode progresses, it will likely build tension around the upcoming tournament.

Pito’s previous obsession with turning Squad Jam into a life-and-death game could resurface in Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode 1, creating potential threats that will develop as the season unfolds. Fans can look forward to a mix of action and character-driven moments in the episode.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 1 recap

Gun Gale Online Season 1 introduced SAO fans to Karen Kohiruimaki, a university student who felt self-conscious about her height. To escape her insecurities, she joined the virtual world of Gun Gale Online (GGO) and created an avatar named LLENN, a small and cute character that Karen felt more comfortable with.

LLENN became well-known in the game for her distinctive pink outfit, earning her the nickname “Pink Devil.” LLENN soon met Pitohui (Pito), a mysterious player, who introduced her to the Squad Jam tournament, a team-based event modeled after Bullet of Bullets.

Although Pito couldn't participate, she paired LLENN with her friend M, and the two of them won the tournament. Following this, Karen met Pito’s real-life counterpart, Elsa Kanzaki, a singer whom she had admired for a long time.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 1 concluded with the Second Squad Jam, where LLENN entered alongside her friend Fukaziroh (Miyu Shinohara in real life), and Pito participated with her own team. The arc ended with a thrilling match and a post-game meeting between LLENN and Pito.

