That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details And More

As Episode 8 ended with a cliffhanger, fans have been left in suspense regarding the aftermath of the deadly strike on Hinata and Rimuru. Suspected to be a gambit orchestrated by the Seven Days Clergy, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9 will likely explain the repercussions of this treacherous act.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

The airing of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9 is set for Friday, May 31, 2024. Japanese viewers can catch it at 11:00 pm JST, while international audiences can tune in at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. However, please note that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variations.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9 will be shown on various networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, which is available outside of Asian regions.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9 will be titled Seven Days Clergy's Conspiracy. The episode will likely shift away from the battlefield of Tempest and depict what is unfolding behind the scenes. Luminous, along with Louis and Gunther, will confront the Seven Days Clergy, holding them accountable for their surprise attack and their role in the escalating conflict.

Meanwhile, Rimuru and his allies will be seen grappling with the immediate fallout of the battle. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 9 will likely explore their efforts to aid the injured Hinata, who took the brunt of the Dragon Buster sword's attack in an attempt to protect Rimuru. The episode should also address the communications tampering that led to the misunderstanding between the two in the first place.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 is titled Barking Up the Wrong Tree and continues the long-awaited clash between the Crusaders and Rimuru's forces as it finally ignites within the borders of Tempest. Elsewhere, Luminous embraces a Holy Ark, a powerful artifact, while Louis and Gunther rush in to update her on Hinata and the Seven Luminaries' actions.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Luminous promptly departs with Louis and Gunther to address the brewing conflict. Meanwhile, in Tempest, Shion engages in a fierce battle against Leonard and Garde, the leaders of the Crusader army. Leonard and Garde attempt to gain the upper hand by erecting a Holy Field around Shion, a potent barrier designed to suppress her abilities.

Shion reveals she is a Wicked Oni and demonstrates her overwhelming strength, easily overpowering the Holy Field. Although Shion is ordered not to kill them, she decisively defeats Leonard, who admits defeat in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8. Garde stubbornly refuses to concede until Shion obliterates the Holy Field, making Leonard suspicious of the unfolding events.

As the battle rages, Rimuru faces Hinata in a one-on-one duel. Hinata puts everything she inherited from her mentor, Shizu, on the line. While Rimuru's attempts to communicate and understand Hinata's intentions, the misunderstanding between them, unfortunately, ends up deepening. Hinata clarifies that she did not intend to bring an army and is unaware of Reyhiem's death, while Rimuru asserts that he never issued a challenge to her, believing she instigated the attack.

Their subordinates engage in fierce skirmishes around them, but the focus remains on the intense duel between Rimuru and Hinata. Acknowledging Rimuru's strength, Hinata decides to unleash her full power. She discards the standard sword given by the Luminaries and opts for her Legend-grade sword, Moonlight, in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8.

The ensuing battle is fierce and evenly matched, culminating in a draw. Throughout the fight, Rimuru begins to suspect that their communication might have been tampered with, hinting at a deeper conspiracy at play. Despite the ferocity of their battle, Rimuru's subordinates ultimately triumph over Hinata's forces.

The tension between Rimuru and Hinata starts to dissipate as Rimuru survives Hinata's final attack, leading to a moment of mutual understanding and bonding. However, their tentative peace is abruptly shattered in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 8, when the Dragon Buster sword, a rigged trap, suddenly activates.

Hinata quickly pushes Rimuru out of harm's way and takes the full brunt of the deadly attack herself. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 8 concludes with a cliffhanger, as Rimuru and his allies rush to Hinata's aid.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

