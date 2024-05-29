As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Ars has employed the Shadow mercenaries to investigate the Perriena District as the Lords gear up for war, and As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 should see Ars efforts come to fruition. With the release date just around the corner, fans are awaiting the episode with bated breath. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: To The Heads That Shine, Here Are Top 10 Bald Anime Characters

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9: release date and where to watch

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans should note that the exact time may differ due to time zone differences as well. In Japan, the episode will first air on TBS and its affiliate networks, including AT-X and BS NTV.

Japanese viewers can also catch As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 on streaming platforms like U-Next and d Anime Store, among others. Internationally, the episode will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll. Viewers in Asia can tune in to the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel to watch the episode, though availability may vary depending on the country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Female Anime Characters With The INFP Personality Type

Expected plot of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 9 will be titled Sounding Out, according to the episode preview. The episode should see Ars reconvene with Pham, the leader of the Shadow mercenaries. Pham will provide detailed intelligence on the plans and motivations of the lord of Perreina District. Armed with this new information, Ars will return to Canarre Castle to discuss the findings with Lords Lumierre, Orslow, and Pliede.

The council will review the report, and will likely devise a plan of action to address the situation in Perreina. Given the previews of As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode, it appears that the lord of Perreina will take an aggressive stance, sending troops to attack Ars and his forces during the renegotiation.

ALSO READ: From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

As A Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8 recap

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8 is titled A New Generation. The episode begins with Ars Louvent visiting his father, Raven Louvent's grave. Standing before the grave, Ars reflects on the three months since his father’s passing.

He admits he is still adjusting to his duties as the new lord but acknowledges that he is managing well, thanks to the support of his companions. Reitz, Charlotte, and Rosell approach and inquire about his well-being. Ars reassures them that he is fine, bids farewell to his father, and they depart in a carriage heading towards Canarre Castle for a council meeting.

At Canarre Castle, Ars enters the meeting room where Lumierre Pyres, Krall Orslow, and Hammond Pliede await him. They take a moment to remember Raven Louvent before formally recognizing Ars as the new lord of House Louvent in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8. They then discuss the current armistice between Lord Couran and Lord Vasmarque.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp

Advertisement

Lord Couran, the elder son and their ally, has successfully raised an army. However, the capital of the Missian Province, Arcantez, remains occupied by the younger brother, Lord Vasmarque, who holds a numerical and resource advantage. As Lord Couran controls the economically vital trading city of Semplar, the faction needs to solidify their position by establishing a proper trade route.

This necessitates control over the Perreina District. The lord of Perreina refused to yield to negotiations, so Lumierre, Orslow, and Pliede agree to take the district by force. Ars, having previously discussed the situation with Rosell, Reitz, and Charlotte, expresses his desire to investigate the circumstances further in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8.

He expresses that he suspects something unusual about Perreina's resistance despite being surrounded. Lumierre grants permission for the investigation. Following the council meeting, Ars, Rosell, Reitz, and Charlotte visit the orphanage that Ars had established. This is where the children previously cared for by Charlotte reside. They are joined by Liscia Pliede, Ars' fiancée, and they spend the night at the orphanage.

ALSO READ: Virtuosos Of Anime: Top 10 ISTP Characters

The next day, the group heads to a bar on the outskirts of town to meet the Shadow mercenaries. Upon entering after giving a passcode, they sit to order food. Ars uses his Appraisal skill on their waitress and is shocked by what he sees in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8. He excuses himself to the restroom to collect his thoughts.

The waitress, revealed to be a man, follows him and threatens Ars, demanding to know how Ars recognized him as the leader of the Shadow mercenaries. Ars is taken aback, and before he can respond, Reitz arrives to rescue him. Liscia then threatens the leader. Ars reveals his Appraisal ability and identifies the leader as Mazak, though the leader says he is now known as Pham.

Accepting Ars' explanation, Pham agrees to discuss their request in a back room. Afterwards, Ars formally requests the Shadow mercenaries to investigate the situation in Perreina. Pham assures them that the job will be completed in five days, with the payment set at one gold coin. Ars is surprised by the speed of their work. As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill Episode 8 concludes with Pham confidently stating that such tasks are their specialty.

Advertisement

For more updates Ars’s journey during the war in As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill; stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Jonathan Joestar To All Might, Top 10 ENFJ Anime Characters