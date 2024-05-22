That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

On her journey to Tempest, Hinata encountered Rimuru's efforts to foster coexistence between humans and monsters. With her doubts about Rimuru’s motivations high, her subordinate Leonard leads an unwanted invasion of Tempest. Now, with misunderstandings and suspicions in the air, Rimuru and Hinata must face off against each other in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8. Find out what happens next in the upcoming episode and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8: release date and where to stream

The release of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 24, 2024. Japanese audiences can catch the episode at 11:00 pm JST, while international viewers can tune in around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. However, please be aware that release times may vary slightly due to time zone differences.

For those in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 will be broadcast on various networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International fans can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, accessible outside of Asian territories.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8?

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 will be titled Barking Up the Wrong Tree. According to the previews, Rimuru will find himself facing off against Hinata, an opponent who will be using her holy attributes as well as donning anti-monster armor for this fight.

With both sides prepared to unleash their full power, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 8 should see the rematch determine the fate of Tempest and its inhabitants. Hinata, with her extensive combat experience, poses a significant challenge for Rimuru and fans should brace for an epic clash.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 is titled Saint and Demon Clash. The episode saw Rimuru reminisce about his initial meeting with Hinata and ponder her intentions. Meanwhile, Hinata finds herself accompanied by four Great Saints who have followed her against her wishes. Their arrival in Blumund unveils significant changes in the city, sparking suspicions about Tempest's involvement.

Sampling the local cuisine from Tempest, ramen, the group unwittingly devours all offerings before resuming their journey towards Tempest. En route, they marvel at the well-structured roads and the amiable nature of the monsters inhabiting Tempest. They begin to perceive Rimuru in a less threatening light, though Hinata remains uncertain about his motivations for challenging her. Meanwhile, Rimuru senses Hinata's proximity.

Unbeknownst to them, the Seven Luminaries dispatch Leonard and Garde with an army to annihilate Rimuru and Tempest, manipulating them into believing that Hinata is in peril. However, they fall into an ambush set up by Tempest's forces. Hinata then receives a mana transmission, alerting her to the fact that the Battle Sages have been deployed to Falmuth. She immediately makes an inquiry to Luise but has the connection severed.

Back in Tempest, Rimuru is the one who severed the communication upon learning about the involvement of the Three Battle Sages. On the battlefield, as the Holy Empire's army faces overwhelming resistance from Tempest's forces, Rimuru and his subordinates join the fray. Hinata's group arrives on the battlefield, awestruck by the monsters' might.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 7 concludes as Hinata is convinced that Rimuru is genuinely prepared to fight her due to some misunderstandings. The Demon Lord and the Leader of the Ten Great Saints brace themselves for battle.

For more updates on Rimuru and Hinata’s rematch in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

