The Blue Wolves of Mibu Confirms October 2024 Debut, Cast, Plot & More to Know

On July 1, 2024, the staff of the upcoming television series, The Blue Wolves of Mibu, confirmed its October 2024 release date with the release of its first promotional video. The series also revealed a concept movie, key visual, and announced additional cast members.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu release date and cast

The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime will premiere in Japan on October 12, 2024, on YTV and NTV channels and affiliates. The world premiere will be held on July 4, 2024, at the Anime Expo 2024 event in Los Angeles, California.

New cast members include:

Nagakura Shinpachi voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda

Harada Sanosuke voiced by Ryota Iwasaki

Yamanami Keisuke voiced by Kengo Kawanishi

Todo Heisuke voiced by Kikunosuke Toya

Inoue Genzaburo voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama

Niimi Nishiki voiced by Yuichiro Umehara

Noguchi Kenji voiced by Tomohiro Ono

Hirama Jusuke voiced by Yuu Maeda

Hirayama Goro voiced by Kenji Nomura

Granny voiced by Sayuri Sadaoka

Chirinu Iroha voiced by Yuko Natsuyoshi

The above mentioned cast members will be joined by previously announced starring cast Shuichiro Umeda as protagonist Nio, Yohei Azakami as Hijikata Toshizo, Kensho Ono as Okita Soji, Chiaki Kobayashi as Saito Hajime, Shun Horie as Tanaka Taro, Ryota Takeuchi as Serizawa Kamo, and Tomokazu Sugita as Kondo Isami.

Kumiko Habara is directing the The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime at Maho Film, with Kenta Ihara in charge of the series scripts. Yuko Oba and Miyako Nishida are designing the characters, while Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Finally, Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

A brief about The Blue Wolves of Mibu

Written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Yasuda, The Blue Wolves of Mibu started in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine on October 13, 2021. The series ended its first part on April 17, 2024, and resumed the following week with its Shinsengumi Arc.

Kodansha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on February 17, 2022. As of April 17, 2024, thirteen volumes have been released. At Anime Expo 2023, Kodansha USA announced that they licensed the series for English publication. In France, the manga is licensed by Kana.

Kodansha USA introduces the story:

"Nio is an orphan who can’t help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice…and for themselves!"

The story follows Young orphan Nio in 1863 Japan. It is the twilight of the shogunate, and Japan is on the cusp of monumental change. The streets of the nation’s capital are soaked in blood as political upheaval and rising tensions between masterless, wandering ronin and government samurai set the stage for one of the most turbulent times in Japan’s history. Among all of this, Nio has a burning passion for justice and a desire to change the world for the better.

One day, he crosses paths with two men who will become central figures of the coming revolution: Hijikata Toshizo and Okita Souji. These men are two of the founding members of a group of hated ronin known as the Miburo—who would later become known as the Shinsengumi. Inspired by the efforts of the “Blue Miburo,” Nio decides to join the ranks. He believes this will help carve a path to the world he wishes to see.

