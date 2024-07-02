My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 1: Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 1 is set to release later this week. The comedy-centered anime series is an adaptation of the manga series by Oshioshio, written and illustrated by him. The series will be animated by Wit Studio, a renowned animation studio known for popular anime series like Attack on Titan and Spy x Family.

Written and illustrated by Oshioshio, My Deer Friend Nokotan began serialization in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine Shōnen Magazine Edge on November 15, 2019. After the final issue of the Shōnen Magazine Edge was published on October 17, 2023, the series was transferred to the Magazine Pocket website on December 20 the same year. The series' chapters have been collected in five tankōbon volumes as of May 2024. The series is licensed in English by Seven Seas Entertainment

My Dear Friend Nokotan episode 1 release date and where to watch

My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 1 will be released on July 7, 2024, at 11:30 PM according to Japanese Standard Time. As expected, the release timings will vary according to different time zones of the world. Some of these timezones are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday July 7, 2024 7:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday July 7, 2024 10:30 am

British Summer Time Sunday July 7, 2024 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Sunday July 7, 2024 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Sunday July 7, 2024 8:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday July 7, 2024 10:30 am

Japanese Standard Time Sunday July 7, 2024 11:30 pm

Australian Central Time Monday July 8, 2024 12:00 am

My Deer Friend Nokotan episode 1 will be available on Japanese TV channels Tokyo MX and BS NTV, and four days before its broadcast on July 3, 2024, on ABEMA TV. International fans can enjoy the series on Crunchyroll, Anime Onegai, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming services on the Japanese TV broadcast day.

The cast of My Deer Friend Nokotan includes:

Megumi Han as Noko Shikanoko

Saki Fujita as Torako Koshi

Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi

Fuuka Tzumi as Meme Bashame

Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikouji

Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya

Yurika Kuno as Neko Nekoyamada

Kousuke Toriumo as Narrator

Plot of My Deer Friend Nokotan

The story of My Deer Friend Nokotan follows Torako Koshi, a popular and beautiful high school girl who tries to keep up appearances as a prim and proper beauty. However, one day, she rescues a strange deer-girl hanging from some power lines on the way to school.

The girl then soon transfers into her school, introduces herself as Shikanoko, and begins dragging Torako into her bizarre antics, threatening to expose her hidden past as a violent Yankee delinquent, all while Torako seems to be the only one who notices anything wrong with Noko.

My Deer Friend Nokotan has been made into a massive meme by Wit Studio

My Deer Friend Nokotan is already one of the most-hyped anime of the summer 2024 season. The anime has gained significant attention due to Wit Studio's intentional use of memes. By releasing an hour-long dance scene from the anime's theme song, the studio drew inspiration from various fandoms, resulting in a viral marketing campaign that boosted the anime's popularity even before its premiere. This viral marketing strategy has helped My Deer Friend Nokotan become a popular anime.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is expected to be a standout due to its surreal story, cast, and fluid artwork and animation. The anime's popularity is expected to be fueled by the meme culture associated with it, making it a standout in the comedy genre. The fluid animation and surreal nature of the show make it a must-watch for fans.

The memetic nature of My Deer Friend Nokotan has already made it a hot topic among the upcoming anime, but with how many popular and mainstream anime will be released in summer 2024, My Deer Friend Nokotan might still fall to the wayside, even with the memes associated with it.

Wit Studio does seem to be doing a lot to draw attention to My Deer Friend Nokotan, though, so with any luck, it will go down as another one of their biggest hits in the same vein as Spy x Family and other projects of their.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

