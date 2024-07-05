The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where to Watch, Plot & More

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere next week, on Japanese TV channels MBS/TBS and Crunchyroll. The previous episode focused on Café Familia girls resolving their love for Hayato, a cat entering the café's lives, and Hayato pulling out an old picture from a closet.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 2 release date and where to watch

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kōji Seo. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since February 2021, and has been compiled in 15 tankōbon volumes as of May 2024. The anime television series adaptation produced by Tezuka Productions aired from April to June 2023. The second season premiered in July 2024.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on July 12, 2024, at 12:26 am, according to Japanese Standard Time.

The airing time will vary according to different regions of the world, some of which are:

Pacific Daylight Time Thursday July 11, 2024 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time ThursdaymJuly 11, 2024 11:26 am

British Summer Time Thursday July 11, 2024 4:26 pm

Central European Summer Time Thursday July 11, 2024 7:26 pm

Indian Standard Time Thursday July 11, 2024 8:56 pm

Philippine Time Thursday July 11, 2024 11:26 pm

Japanese Standard Time Friday July 12, 2024 12:26 am

Australian Central Time Friday July 12, 2024 12:56 am

Advertisement

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 2 will air on MBS/TBS Japanese TV channels as per Japanese Standard Time. As for the international fandom, Crunchyroll will stream the anime series on their platform. Besides The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 2, the entire series will be streamed on Crunchyroll shortly after its official airing on Japanese television.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 episode 1 recap and what to expect from episode 2

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses is set in Miura, Kanagawa, and follows Hayato Kasukabe, an orphan who had moved to Tokyo for high school. After passing the exams for the University of Tokyo, he returns to Miura after being notified of the death of his grandmother, with the intention to close her struggling café, Cafe Terrace Familia.

There, he discovers five women who had been working for the café, as well as living under his grandmother's care. After seeing their struggles and learning of their bond with his grandmother, he decides to re-open the café for business.

Advertisement

In the first episode of Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, titled A Dark Shadow Over Familia, the Café Family girls mock Hayato's café, while Ouka urges them to stop flirting with Hayato during service. She claims to be in love with him and their relationship is intimate, preventing them from becoming too touchy. She continued lying and even brought Hayato's manhood into the discussion until Hayato arrived and reprimanded her. Ouka kept thinking about Hayato for the rest of the day, fearing that she might actually be in love with him.

Ouka, who was called for dinner, crossed paths with Hayato and claimed she had no feelings for him. After an accident, she climbed on top of Hayato and began interacting with him. The café gathered, and Ami saw a shadow in a room, but no one was present. Akane visited Hayato's room and asked him to accompany her to the bathroom. Hayato found out it was a stray cat, and after a poll, it was decided that she would be adopted by the café.

Advertisement

The second episode of Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, titled A Bolt from the Blue, would feature Hayato revealing an old photo of the café family girls' grandmothers in maid outfits, implying his fate in meeting the girls. The preview trailer for the next episode suggests the official entry of Café Family and its maids, as well as the arrival of Ouka's parents to Café Familia.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: Dahlia In Bloom Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More