Dahlia In Bloom Episode 1: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

Dahlia in Bloom, an anime adaptation of the popular Japanese light novel series, is set to premiere on July 6, 2024. The series, which began serializing on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, has been published in print since October 2018. There are also two manga adaptations, one by Kamada and the other by Megumi Sumikawa.

The anime is expected to debut in Summer 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating the show's release date, time, and location. The anime adaptation has been serialized on the Mag Comi website since April 2019, with six volumes.

Dahlia in Bloom episode 1 release date and where to watch

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools is a Japanese light novel series written by Hisaya Amagishi. The series originated on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, before being published in print with illustrations by Kei by Media Factory beginning in October 2018.

Dahlia in Bloom episode 1, titled Dahlia's Dream, will debut on AT-X in Japan on July 6, 2024. The release time will vary globally, making it accessible to international fans earlier. Online streaming will begin on July 7, 2024, on d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

The release timings for Dahlia in Bloom episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 6 5:00 am

Central Standard Time Saturday, July 6 7:00 am

Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 6 8:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, July 6 12:00 pm

Central European Time Saturday, July 6 2:00 pm

Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 6 5:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time Saturday, July 6 8:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, July 6 9:30 pm

Dahlia in Bloom episode 1 will premiere on AT-X on July 6, 2024, and air on MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS11 on July 7, 2024. The anime will also be available for streaming on various online platforms, including d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Anime Hōdai, DMM TV, Lemino, and others. Streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have acquired distribution rights, allowing global fans to watch the debut Summer 2024 anime.

the episode will be accessible on online platforms other than d Anime Store and U-NEXT starting Friday, July 12, 2024, at 3:38 am JST. Netflix will begin sequential distribution for the anime starting October 1, 2024.

The anime television series adaptation was announced during the 10th anniversary livestream of the MF Books light novel imprint on August 27, 2023. It is produced by Typhoon Graphics and Imagica Infos, and directed by Yosuke Kubo, with scripts written by Yuichiro Higashide, character designs handled by Satomi Kurita, and music composed by Kow Otani.

The series is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, on AT-X and other networks. The opening theme song is Chiisana Tsubomi performed by Nako Misaki, while the ending theme song is Glitter performed by Marina Horiuchi.

Plot of Dahlia in Bloom

The story of Dahlia in Bloom follows a magic device craftswoman, Dahlia, who is a reincarnated woman, who is told by her fiancée Tobias that he wishes to annul their engagement just shortly after they move in together. She complies gladly, since she never wanted the marriage; instead focusing on her craft. This leads her to befriend a local knight named Wolfred.

J-Novel Club releases the Dahlia in Bloom light novels in English digitally, describing the main synopsis as:

After dying of overwork in Japan, Dahlia is reborn into a world filled with magic. Raised by a master of magical toolmaking, she develops a passion for the craft and becomes engaged to her father’s apprentice. Before her father can see her wed, however, he suddenly passes away. As if this weren’t enough, on the day before their wedding, her fiancé announces that he’s in love, but not with her! Dahlia finally realizes she needs to live for herself.

She vows to be her own woman from now on and devote herself to her craft, even if it’s not quite the quiet life she was hoping for! From a chance encounter with a knight to starting her own company, there are challenges aplenty on the horizon. But this young craftswoman is no longer a shrinking violet, she’s Dahlia, and she’s ready to bloom.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

