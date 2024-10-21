The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Marquis Beil’s plot to undermine Hadis’s rule has entrapped both Jill Cervil and Sphere de Beil in a rather dangerous situation, and fans can only wonder how the girls will get themselves away from their captors safely.

Now joined by Zeke and Camila, the group will have to set out to prove Jill’s innocence as well as deal with the marquis’s schemes along the way. Don’t miss The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3 to find out how they fight their way out.

Keep reading to discover the release date, the expected plot, where to watch it and a recap of the previous episode’s events.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3 is set to premiere on October 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST, with varying airing times across different time zones. In Japan, it will be shown on networks such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

Additionally, Japanese streaming services like d Anime Store and ABEMA will provide access to The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3. For international audiences, it will be available on Crunchyroll, featuring English subtitles and uploaded 30 minutes after the original broadcast in Japan.

Expected plot in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3 is titled ‘It Was a Desperate Situation, But I'm the God Of War’s Daughter, So I'll Try to Overwhelm It Physically.’ The episode will see Jill uncover Marquess Beil’s plot to undermine Hadis, realizing that he intended to use Sphere, his own daughter, as a pawn.

Advertisement

Jill will seek the aid of Zeke and Camila after revealing her true identity to them in order to secure their assistance. Sphere, taken aback by Jill’s actions, will be seen questioning why Jill would save her despite being romantic rivals.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 3 is likely to focus on Jill’s attempts to thwart Marquess Beil’s conspiracy, including her efforts to prove her innocence and prevent further damage to Hadis’s standing in the Rave Empire.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 recap

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 is titled ‘I Already Know the Tragedy That Is to Come, so I Will Do What I Can to Avoid It.’ Jill and Hadis reaffirm their agreement to marry, and the dragon god Rave presents Jill with a Dragon Consort’s Ring.

The ship carrying them is then attacked, but Jill uses her magic to secure a safe arrival at the harbor of the Rave Empire. At the harbor, Jill learns that only she and Hadis can see Rave. They meet Sphere de Beil, daughter of a marquess and a former potential fiancée of Hadis.

Advertisement

In the original timeline, Sphere had been said to have resorted to a murder-suicide after Hadis returned from Kratos, though Jill thinks this may have been a ploy after having met her in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2.

Later, Hadis reveals that he is called the cursed emperor due to the odd deaths of his elder brothers whenever they were made crown prince. The following day, Jill, disguised as a boy, learns that Kratos soldiers have infiltrated Rave.

Sphere is also kidnapped during this, and Marquess Beil falsely accuses Jill of orchestrating the kidnapping. Imprisoned alongside Sphere, Jill deduces the marquess’s plot. The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 ends as the two girls are joined by Zeke and Camila.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.