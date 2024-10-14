The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The look at The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor introduced viewers to Jill, who had her life take a new turn after being betrayed by her fiancé in her past life. In an effort to distance herself from her former engagement, she decided to marry another, only to discover the person she randomly chose was none other than the future destroyer of her kingdom.

As Jill accepts her fate and decides to try and steer Hadis towards the path of righteousness, fans can look forward to learning more about here and here journey in the upcoming The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2. Find out more about the release here.

ALSO READ: Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 is scheduled for release on October 16, 2024, at 11 pm JST. However, airing times will differ across various time zones. In Japan, it will be broadcast on channels such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon Television, and Kansai Television.

Additionally, Japanese streaming platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA will also offer the anime. For international viewers, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll, where it will be uploaded with English subtitles 30 minutes after its initial airing in Japan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Expected plot in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2

As per the anime’s official website, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2 will be titled ‘I Already Knew About The Tragedy That Will Occur, So I Want To Somehow Avoid It.’ The episode will continue as Hadis accepts Jill's proposal, and gifts her the ‘Dragon Queen's Ring.’

This is a symbolic item meant to show her acceptance as his partner. During their journey, an unexpected attack will occur, though the two will manage to reach the water city of Veilburg safely in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 2.

Upon their arrival, they will encounter Sphere, the daughter of Marquis Bale and a candidate to become Hadis’ fiancée. Fans can look forward to seeing Jill navigate this unexpected rivalry and the tension it introduces to her relationship with Hadis.

ALSO READ: Uzumaki Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 1 recap

Advertisement

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 1 is titled ‘I Tried to Avoid the Route to Destruction and Somehow Ended Up Courting My Greatest Enemy.’ The episode introduces Jill Cervel, a 16-year-old from a minor noble family, who is executed on false charges orchestrated by her fiancé, Prince Gerald der Kratos.

Her final moments reveal Gerald's secret relationship with his sister, Faris. Consumed by regret over her engagement to him, she suddenly awakens six years in the past, right before Gerald’s 15th birthday party where she was originally chosen as his fiancée.

ALSO READ: Demon Lord 2099 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Determined to avoid this fate, Jill impulsively declares her love for a random attendee in The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor Episode 1, not realizing he is Hadis Teos Rave, who will become the emperor of Rave Empire.

Hadis accepts her proposal, drawn to her magical potential, and takes her aboard his ship. Despite initially trying to clarify that her confession was to escape Gerald, Jill eventually decides to marry Hadis in hopes of to influence his future.

Advertisement

For more updates from the The Do-over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More