The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy Manga Set To Have Anime Adaptation? Report

Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Chori aka The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy is finally getting an anime adaptation. Aniplex who had previously teased the show, released a visual on July 3, 2024, confirming the anime adaptation.

Shortly after, an X (formerly Twitter) and official website for Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Chori was also created. The series is based on the manga of the same name by Aya Hirakawa. The manga first serialized Shogakukan’s Shōnen manga in 2021. As of writing, there is no English release of the manga.

In the visual illustrated by Aya Hirakawa, we can see the protagonist Yuu Ayase, surrounded by the Mikadono sisters, Kazuki, Niko, and Miwa. Apart from the one visual, details about the studio, cast, or staff for The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy have not been revealed yet.

Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Chori Plot

In Aya Hirakawa’s rom-com, the main focus is on the protagonist Yuu Ayase, and the three Mikadono Sisters. Yuu Ayase is a high schooler who struggles to live up to the legacy of his late mother, Subaru Ayase, who was a popular actress.

Sometime after his mother’s demise, Yuu moves in with the Mikadono family. Yuu realizes that he only inherited his mother’s good looks after coming across the three sisters who excel in their respective talents.

The oldest daughter Kazuki is an upcoming actress, the middle daughter, Niko is a martial arts prodigy and the youngest, Miwa is a talented shogi player. However, there is one thing in common between the 3 sisters, no it’s not their last name, but the feelings they hold for Yuu.

Mangaka expresses gratitude

On the official website, the mangaka expressed his gratitude for all the support for the anime.

“Thanks to everyone’s tremendous support, Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi is becoming an anime!! Thank you so very, very much!! I would be happy if the work could make your heart feel a bit more positive after watching it! I’m also looking forward to seeing the three sisters and Yu move and speak! The wonderful anime production team is breathing life into it, so please look forward to the broadcast!!” were his comments.

We expect more details regarding ‘The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy’ in the upcoming days, stay tuned for more details!

