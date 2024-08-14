Tower of God Season 2: How Sequel Needs to Clear Pilot's Mess

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tower of God Anime and Webtoon

Tower of God Season 2 is finally here after 4 years since the launch of the original series. Season 1 of Tower of God was produced by Telecom Animation Film, and there lies one underlying issue that we hope is not replicated in the sequel. The original pilot did not reveal many details about the backstories of a lot of characters.

That is expected when the anime suffers pacing issues and is forced to highlight only the main aspects of the manga. However, implementing 78 chapters into just 13 chapters left out a lot of vital information from the original webtoon. The series is written and illustrated by S.I.U and has been serialized on Naver Webtoon since 2010.

The Answer Studio is producing the sequel which has to address the issues to deliver a more satisfying narrative. Especially in the finale where the anime adaption cut an important scene that could drastically affect the next season. Also, they need to reveal the reason why Bam joined the FUG in the first place.

In the webtoon, Bam joins the FUG because his friends are threatened by Han Sung Yu, a member of the organization. The scene where his friends are gifted a ring on the second floor by Han is not adapted into the anime. It is later revealed that there is a tracker on the ring and Bam’s friends will die unless he joins the organization as a slayer.

In the final scenes of Tower of God Season 1, Bam is found by Hwaryun after Rachel pushes him off the tower. He gets up on his own and declares that he will climb the tower to find out why Rachel betrayed him. However, in the webtoon, Bam lies confused on the ground, overwhelmed by his emotions.

In Part 2, Chapter 28, it is revealed that Bam still has not made up his mind after 4 days since he was pushed down. He decides to save his friends who are hostages and wants to climb the tower to gain power. There are other ways that FUG can threaten Bam’s friends but it is unclear whether the rings will be a part of it.

Bam’s character development will be critical in the next season and we hope that The Answer Studio does not make him into another shonen superhero. With Bam making new allies, we expect him to become a more hardened individual by the time he reaches the top of the tower. Another burning question is what will he do when he finally confronts Rachel.

With the latest episode seeing the introduction of Urek Mazino, fans will finally get to see the fight between him and Bam. Fans have raised concerns over the series’ pacing and animation but hope the fight between Bam and Urek makes up for everything so far. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Tower of God Season 2!

