Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is an anime based on the light novel series by the same name written by Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. The first season of the anime aired in 2021, while the second season started airing in 2024. The 12th and final episode of the anime, titled, Giant Beast Attack, will be coming out soon. Here is everything you need to know about the episode including release date, where to watch, possible plot, and more.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 release date, plot and more

The 12th episode of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is titled Giant Beast Attack and it is coming out on 25th March, 2024, Monday, at 11 p.m. JST. For international fans in different time zones, the episode will be available on the same day but an earlier time. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MS, BS NTV, and most international fans will be able to stream the episode’s English subbed version on Crunchyroll. However, in the Southeast and South Asian region, the broadcast is being made by Mediaink. Thus, people from these regions can watch the anime on Medialink’s Ani-One YouTube channel. Unfortunately, only Ani-One Ultra membership holders can access this isekai anime on the channel.

The protagonist of the anime, Makoto, developed a powerful new skill in the 11th episode of the anime. So viewers will be able to see the effect it has on him and all of his followers in the fantasy world. The new episode’s preview also hinted at the growth in skills and power of Makoto’s students. Additionally, the audience will also probably learn the identities of those threatening the Demiplane. All in all, it is set to be quite an entertaining episode.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2, episode 11 recap

The 11th episode of the Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 was titled Summer of Growth and New Skills and perfectly lived up to its name. The episode focuses on Makoto, who veers away from the academy during his summer break. Both Eva, the librarian of the Academy, and Luto, the undefeated dragon warrior, offer words of wisdom to the protagonist about how to improve his mana control.

When Makoto returns to his Demiplane, he trains, studies, and practices for two weeks, while also managing the Subspace. One of the new resident races of the Subspace, the Wingkin, and Makoto engage in a mock battle which results in an overpowering defeat of the newcomers. Makoto also learns a lot of things during this time and is able to achieve a new power in which he can condense mana out of his own body and give it a physical form. He also shows off his new skills to all the residents of the Demiplane during a combat skill demonstration event that included all the species living there. But this overwhelming power is noticed by some people due to Makoto’s intense mana current and feeling threatened, they decide to take action against the source of this immense power.

