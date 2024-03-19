Solo Leveling Episode 11: Job Change Arc Begins; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

With the Solo Leveling anime now delving into the 7th arc in the upcoming episode, fans can expect Jinwoo to finally say his most iconic line. The Job Change Arc will likely span Episodes 11 to 12, and introduce one of Jinwoo’s foremost allies. Find out more about Solo Leveling Episode 11’s release date, what to expect, where to stream it, and a recap of the previous chapter here.

Solo Leveling Episode 11: Release date and streaming details

Solo Leveling Episode 11 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 23rd, at approximately 10am GMT / 2am PT / 4am CT. The release time may vary slightly based on individual timezones and the site’s upload speed, but viewers can expect it to be close to the specified time.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 will be airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, CBC, and YTV channels. For international audiences, Crunchyroll offers streaming access outside of Asian territories.

Expected plot in Solo Leveling Episode 11

Likely to cover Chapters 38 to 41 of the manhwa, Solo Leveling Episode 11 will likely see Jinwoo start the job change quest and undergo a trial that tests his qualifications for the job. The episode is titled A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne. Since jobs usually entail job-specific skills in RPGs and similar games, expect Jinwoo to get a major power-up in the upcoming episodes.

Additionally, according to the manhwa and as the title suggests, Jinwoo will encounter an incredibly powerful knight, an adversary more skilled than Jinwoo has faced before who will almost kill him. Expect a battle-heavy episode with more anime-original scenes that weren’t previously illustrated in the manhwa in Solo Leveling Episode 11.

Solo Leveling Episode 10 recap

Titled What Is This, A Picnic?, Solo Leveling Episode 10 began with Joohee expressing her lingering fear from the double-dungeon expedition to Sung Jinwoo during their walk. She confides her desire to tackle higher-ranked dungeons but decides to retire and move back with her family. In a flashback, Woo Jinchul warns Jinwoo about the potential threat from Hwang’s brother, Dongsoo, an S-Rank hunter.

In the present, Sung realizes his need for greater strength and visits Yoo Jinho, meeting their unconventional strike team. They plan to raid a dungeon alone, surprising the recruits. Sung utilizes a stealth stone to defeat Kang, and they enter the dungeon, achieving victory. Jinho notices that Jinwoo’s strength grows over time.

Resting after the dungeon, Sung contemplates a Demon Castle mission when he receives a job-change quest notification. At the Hunter Association office, Ahn Sangmin learns about Jinwoo and Jinho’s dungeon gate ownership scheme, leading him to try to scout Jinwoo. Sung Jinwoo declines Ahn’s offer to join the White Tiger’s Guild but offers him dungeon gates in exchange for silence. As Jinwoo ponders the job-change quest, Solo Leveling Episode 11 ends as Ahn realizes he was scammed but nonetheless pleased to have Jinwoo’s contact information.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Jinwoo's journey through the world of dungeons and monsters in Solo Leveling.